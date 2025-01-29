Gitennes Announces Effective Date for Name Change to REV Exploration Corp.

VANCOUVER, January 29, 2025 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") (TSXV: GIT) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a resolution to change the Company name to "REV Exploration Corp." The TSX Venture Exchange has also confirmed that at the opening of the market Friday, January 31, 2025, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name of "REV Exploration Corp." and the new trading symbol will be "REVX".

The new CUSIP number/ISIN (international securities identification number) for the common shares of REV Exploration Corp. as of January 31, 2025, will be 761325109/CA7613251098, respectively.

The name and symbol changes do not affect the Corporation's share structure or the rights of the Corporation's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders. Each current share certificate reflecting common shares of Gitennes will continue to reflect the common shares of REV Exploration Corp. without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred with the name change.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

The Company currently has two properties in the Sept-Iles region of Quebec where it is exploring for nickel, niobium and tantalum, and two gold properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec: JMW and Maxwell. All properties are 100% owned by Gitennes.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Jordan Potts

Interim CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:?

Chad Levesque

1-306-981-4753??????

Email: info@gitennes.com

