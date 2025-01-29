Kingfisher Closes Acquisition of the Ball Creek West (BAM) Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, January 29, 2025 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of the Ball Creek West project (the "BAM Project") from P2 Gold Inc. ("P2 Gold") (the "Transaction"), which was previously announced on December 5, 2024. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the Company issued 1,515,151 common shares in the capital of Kingfisher to P2 Gold and paid C$950,000 in cash to P2 Gold in exchange for the transfer of the BAM Project claims on closing of the Transaction.

The BAM Project is comprised of 54 claims totaling 18,893 hectares and is located immediately west and contiguous with Kingfisher's HWY 37 Project, in Northwest British Columbia within the Golden Triangle. The BAM Project is highly prospective for Cu-Au porphyry systems with three grassroots, large-scale target areas: Northmore, Mess Creek, and Hickman. The Transaction will bring the Company's consolidated HWY 37 Project to 819 km2 making it the largest contiguous project held by a non-producing company in the Golden Triangle.

In addition, the BAM Project is subject to underlying royalty agreements over the project that includes a 1% net smelter return to be retained by Evrim Exploration Canada Corp., a subsidiary of Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen"), and a 2% net smelter return to be retained by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm"), as well as a provision for Orogen to buy down 1% of the Sandstorm net smelter return for C$1,000,000 and the right to up to C$4,100,000 in milestone payments.

Consolidation of the Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle is the most endowed region in Canada for large Cu-Au porphyry systems where neighbouring major miners Teck and Newmont hold Red Chris, Galore Creek, and Schaft Creek

Kingfisher entered the Golden Triangle in 2023 and has rapidly consolidated the largest contiguous non-producer held project in the region with 819 km2

The addition of three large-scale porphyry Cu-Au targets furthers the strategy of positioning Kingfisher as the premier Cu-Au explorer in the region

New tenure addition of 189 km2 is fully assessed with no holding costs until 2032

Qualified Person

