Cascada Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Toronto, January 29, 2025 - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) ("Cascada") announces that Robert Suttie has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, replacing Thomas Pladsen who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Cascada citing personal reasons. Mr. Pladsen will continue to contribute to Cascada as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Tom has been an invaluable part of our team for the past 22 years," said Carl Hansen, Cascada's President and CEO, "including the past 4 years since Cascada's inception. His expertise has been instrumental in the success of our various ventures over the years including Andina Minerals, Atacama Pacific Gold, ATEX Resource and Cascada. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him the best."

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Pladsen said, "I am proud of what we have accomplished together and privileged to have worked with such a talented and dedicated group of professionals. Cascada has a bright future, and I look forward to its continued success."

Mr. Suttie is the President of Marrelli Support Services and has been a member of Cascada's Board of Directors since 2020. He brings over 20 years of experience in financial reporting, including a decade in public accounting. He specializes in management advisory services and the financial disclosure needs of public companies. In addition to his role with Cascada, Mr. Suttie serves as CFO for several TSXV and CSE-listed companies.

Cascada welcomes Mr. Suttie to the role and looks forward to his continued contributions to Cascada's continued growth and success.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals is dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

On behalf of Cascada Silver Corp.,

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: plans for the evaluation of exploration properties; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities; mine development prospects; and, potential for future metals production. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing of exploration activities and receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project or exploration parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; as well as those factors disclosed in Cascada's publicly filed documents.

Although Cascada has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

