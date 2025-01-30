Sailfish Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Tortola, January 29, 2025 - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 23, 2025 (the "Meeting").

A total of 45,925,739 shares were represented at the Meeting, being 65.37% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as follows:

Report On Proxies:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5699/238917_tablesailfish.jpg

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory acceptance, it has granted an aggregate total of 2,075,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, subject to certain vesting provisions. These options will be exercisable at a price of $1.50 per common share and will expire on January 29, 2030.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 100% interest in the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico (currently in the process of being converted into a 2% net smelter royalty).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

