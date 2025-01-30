Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Identifies Graphite One as a Priority Critical Mineral Project in Alaska State of the State Address

Graphite One was one of two Critical Mineral projects referenced by name in the Governor's Address

VANCOUVER, Jan. 30, 2025 - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", "G1" or the "Company"), acknowledges Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy's reference to Graphite One in his State of the State Address to the Alaska Legislature, January 29, 2025. Graphite One was one of two Alaska projects referenced by name in the Governor's address, which highlighted the economic and national security implications of Critical Mineral development.

"The Graphite One deposit, the largest in North America, north of Nome, continues to move ahead with support from a Defense Department grant," Governor Dunleavy told the Alaska legislators. "Construction could begin in that project by 2027 and the mine could be producing as early as 2029."

"All of us at Graphite One are gratified by the support Governor Dunleavy continues to show for our project," said Anthony Huston, CEO of G1. "He sees the strategy we are pursuing to break the U.S.'s 100% dependency on foreign-sourced graphite as key to the kind of Critical Mineral projects that will demonstrate Alaska's role as an essential U.S. source of the metals and minerals transforming the 21st Century. Imports from any foreign source - from Foreign Entities of Concern, from countries stressed by instability, even from friendly allies - will not be sufficient to meet growth. The bottom line is that in a world that needs graphite, America needs Graphite One."

The Alaska Governor's address also underscored the need for permitting reform on the state level to complement federal efforts that President Trump is prioritizing in his early Executive Orders. Noting Alaska's unique role as America's only Arctic state, Governor Dunleavy stated: "As Governor, I couldn't be more excited about the next four years, under the most pro-Alaska president we've ever had in President Donald J. Trump. President Trump singled out Alaska out of all the 50 states for its own series of Executive Orders. This is unprecedented -- and demonstrates his view of the importance of Alaska as a solution to America's energy, manufacturing and national security issues."

President Trump included graphite on the initial U.S. Government Critical Minerals List in 2018, as one of four Critical Minerals for which the U.S. is 100% import-dependent while meeting all six of the List's industrial/defense sector indicators.

Click here to refer to January 23, 2025 press release titled "Graphite One Comments on Energy and Critical Mineral Executive Orders Issued by President Donald Trump".

Governor Dunleavy's address can be viewed here.

Graphite One's Domestic Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States almost 100 percent import dependent for anode active materials, Graphite One is developing a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek deposit, recognized by the US Geological Survey as the largest graphite deposit in the U.S. "and among the largest in the world." The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode material manufacturing plant located in Warren, Ohio. The plan also includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Ohio site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy. The building of these facilities remains subject to financing.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode active materials primarily for the lithium‐ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode active materials and other value‐added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at Graphite One's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility to be located in northeastern Ohio.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com.

On X @GraphiteOne

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including the impact the statement from the Alaska Governor will have on the Company's current and future operations, the timing of completing the construction of the Project and the timing of production, the anticipated environmental impacts, and events or developments that the Company intends, expects, plans, or proposes are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The Company cautions that there is no certainty that tests of the Company's material will be successful or that such tests will result in the development of successful products. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, in particular any further changes to or the implementation of the executive orders mentioned in this press release, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Graphite One Inc.