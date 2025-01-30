Noble Minerals Acquires Uranium-Molybdenum Property in Northern Quebec

Toronto - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report acquisition of mining claims on a Uranium-Molybdenum prospect in Northern Quebec. The 10 claims were acquired by map staking to cover approximately 461 hectares and is called the Taser North Property

The Taser North Project

The Taser North Property, located in the Ungava Bay region of northern Quebec, approximately 130 km southeast of the community of Kangirsuk, is a significant exploration area for uranium mineralization. Historically Azimut Exploration Inc., in partnership with Majescor Resources Inc., explored the property in 2007 for its potential to host uranium mineralization. No work has been done since.

The Taser North Property encompasses a variety of geological units, predominantly comprising high-grade metamorphic rocks such as gneisses and schists. These units have been intruded by granitic and pegmatitic bodies, which are potential hosts for uranium mineralization. The property is aligned along an extensive regional-scale uranium lake-bottom sediment anomaly referred to as the "Central Quebec Uranium Lineament," indicating a favourable environment for uranium mineralization.

The 2007 work identified numerous uranium-bearing outcrops over a 35-km strike, with samples located on the Taser North property yielding grades up to 0.65% U?O?. In addition, molybdenum values up to 0.14% were found associated with the anomalous uranium.

Individual uranium analyses include: 0.65%, 0.58%, 0.30%, 0.29%, 0.18%, 0.12%, 0.11%, and 0.10% over 2km of strike.

Molybdenum analyses include: 0.14%, 0.13% 0.08% and 0.05%.

The anomalous samples are located on the southwest flank of a northwest trending airborne radiometric high in uranium measuring 2.5km by 0.5km. In addition, a lake sediment sample taken from a lake southwest of the anomalous values on analysis measured 141 ppm uranium. (see Figure 1)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Taser North Project with property highlights on an Airborne Uranium Radiometric background.

The Taser North Property exhibits significant potential for uranium mineralization, supported by its favourable geological setting and positive, historical exploration results. The identification of numerous priority targets and high-grade analyses underscore the property's prospectivity. Further detailed prospecting, geological mapping, sampling, and drilling are recommended to fully assess and delineate the uranium potential of this property.

Acquisition of Taser North property plus the recent acquisition of the Chateau Property (Noble Press Release dated January 17, 2025) demonstrates Noble's commitment to exploring for critical minerals in Canada.

Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo (OGQ), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved this technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble Minerals.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~1700 ha in Thomas Twp in the Timmins area and ~175 ha of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. It also holds ~14,600 ha in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex, and ~4,600 ha in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 ha in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 ha in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~1,573 ha in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~569 ha in the Kitivik area U3O8 and REE's property all of which are in the province of Quebec.

