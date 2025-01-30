NevGold Samples 3.79% Copper and 1.6 g/t Gold And Identifies New Copper Targets At The Zeus Copper Project in The Hercules Copper District, Idaho

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2025 - NevGold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that it has identified additional high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization at surface at the Zeus Copper Project in the emerging Hercules Copper District of southwestern Idaho. The additional positive sampling results highlight the significant copper porphyry potential at the Zeus Copper Project. As detailed in NevGold's News Releases dated April 18, 2024 and June 20, 2024 (see NevGold News Releases), there are many similar geological characteristics between Hercules Metals Corp.'s ("Hercules Metals", TSXV:BIG) copper porphyry discovery at the Hercules Project (see Hercules Metals News Release dated October 10, 2023), and the Zeus Copper Project, and both projects show similar surface sample results.

Key Highlights

Positive high-grade copper, gold, and silver surface sampling results validate the significant copper porphyry potential at the Zeus Copper Project:

ZRS-22: 3.79% Cu, 0.412 g/t Au, 18.6 g/t Ag

ZNR-05: 2.19% Cu, 0.393 g/t Au, and 26.1 g/t Ag

ZRS-23: 1.93% Cu, 0.936 g/t Au, and 24.9 g/t Ag

APF*: 0.05% Cu, 1.03 g/t Au, 114 g/t Ag, 468.5 g/t Mo

ZNR-06: 0.71% Cu, 0.106 g/t Au, and 17.3 g/t Ag

ZRS-12: 0.17% Cu, 1.64 g/t Au, and 3.6 g/t Ag

Strong similarities between Zeus and the Hercules Metals copper porphyry discovery at the Hercules Project continues to be validated with the results from the active field program

Strong similarities include the grade and mineralization footprint of the initial surface sampling completed at both projects

NevGold has completed a robust soil sampling survey on BLM ground over the undrilled Thorn Springs and Poseidon target areas; assays are pending

NevGold continues to plan geophysical programs to initiate Q1-2025

NevGold continues to plan a Notice of Intent ("NOI") for the drill ready targets on the BLM ground

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "The initial sampling completed at Zeus has continued to yield exceptional results and we eagerly await the comprehensive soil survey results that we completed in 2024. The soil survey data compilation is another strong tool for identification of potential copper porphyry targets in the emerging Hercules Copper Trend. As we continue to advance Zeus, we are pleased to see the similarities between the grade and mineralization footprint identified at the Hercules Metals project prior to the discovery of the copper porphyry. Our goal is to continue with the geology compilation to advance to drill targets for the 2025 summer field season. We are also fortunate that our strongest copper targets to date (Thorn Springs and Poseidon, see Figure 1) are on Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") ground, which simplifies and accelerates our permitting for future drilling at Zeus."

NevGold VP Exploration, Greg French, comments: "Our ongoing surface geochemical sampling and mapping program continues to confirm that there are multiple copper target areas on the Zeus property. The rock chip sampling results demonstrate that there is a strong hydrothermal system with copper mineralization and porphyry-style alteration. This is especially evident in the Thorn Springs and Poseidon areas where we have strongly silicified aplite with fracture-controlled malachite staining, and highly anomalous precious metal results. The rock chip and upcoming soil sample results integrated with the geological mapping completed to date will provide data to help design our planned geophysical program."

Figure 1 - Copper analysis of Zeus Project surface samples and identified target areas.

To view image please click here

Zeus -Target Areas

Rock chip sampling by NevGold as well as historical sampling (Henricksen, 1975), and compilation of geologic data has identified multiple target areas at the Zeus Copper Project. This preliminary work indicates a large mineralization footprint and potential for multiple copper porphyry producing intrusive centers. The geological objective at Zeus is to encounter intrusive rock within the veining and alteration characteristics of porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineral deposits.

Thorn Springs: the Thorn Springs target is located on BLM ground on the southern portion of the Zeus property. Individual samples on the target area assayed up to 3.79% Copper, 8.19 g/t Gold, 59.9 g/t Molybdenum and 24.9 g/t Silver. The undrilled target is open in all directions, and the pending surface geochemical soil assay results will test potential for fertile copper-gold-molybdenum structural corridors within the mapped intrusive complex (copper host rocks). Initial field investigations identified a conjugate set of fracture filled malachite related to the copper mineralization and numerous structural measurements were collected to advance the target to the drill-ready stage.

Poseidon (newly identified target) - the Poseidon target is located on BLM ground on the southwestern portion of the Zeus property. Individual samples on the target area assayed up to 2.52% Copper, 1.03 g/t Gold, 468.5 g/t Molybdenum and 114 g/t Silver. The undrilled target is open in all directions and the pending surface geochemical soil assay results will test potential fertile copper-gold-molybdenum structural corridors within the mapped Lower Huntington andesitic volcaniclastic unit to intrusive complex (copper host rocks). The anomalous samples occurred proximal to a structural intersection of mapped Bayhorse Thrust and normal faults. The intrusive complex (copper host rocks) is exposed at surface. Due to the limited amount of rock chips collected within the target area, further work is warranted to investigate the source of the anomaly.

Iron Mountain: the Iron Mountain target is located on US Forest Service Land ("USFS") on the central portion of the Zeus property. Anomalous copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver rock chip samples on the target area were observed (see Table 1 for details). The host rocks in the western and eastern flanks of the target area are characterized by Lower Huntington Formation and intrusive complexes, both of which are interpreted to be copper host lithologies. The host rocks in the central portion of the target are characterized by the Upper Huntington Formation which is interpreted to be a silver host lithology.

Abundance: the Abundance target is located on USFS land on the northern portion of the Zeus property. Anomalous copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver rock chip samples on the target area were observed (see Table 1 for details). The host rocks of the northern portion of the property are characterized by the Upper Huntington Formation, interpreted to be a silver host rock lithology. The rocks of the northern portion of the property are characterized by the Weatherby formation, interpreted to be a thin post mineral cover with underlying Upper Huntington (Silver Host Lithologies), Lower Huntington and intrusive complexes (Copper Host Lithologies) preserved at depth.

Mortimer: the Mortimer target is located on USFS land on the southeastern portion of the Zeus property. Individual samples on the target area assayed up to 2.1% Copper, 0.393 g/t Gold, 4.4 g/t Molybdenum and 26.1 g/t Silver. The host rocks consist of Lower Huntington and intrusive complexes, both of which are interpreted to be copper mineralization host rock lithologies.

Figure 2 - Gold analysis of Zeus Project surface samples and identified target areas. To view image please click here

Figure 3 - Molybdenum analysis of Zeus Project surface samples and identified target areas.

To view image please click here



?

Figure 4 - Silver analysis of Zeus Project surface samples and identified target areas.

To view image please click here



?Selected Results from NevGold's 2024 Sampling Program

Target Area Sample No. Cu % Au ppm Ag ppm Mo ppm Sample Description Thorn Springs ZRS-22 3.79 0.412 18.6 11.8 Strongly silicified aplite with fracture controlled malachite-azurite staining Thorn Springs ZRS-23 1.93 0.936 24.9 8.4 Strongly silicified aplite with fracture controlled malachite staining Thorn Springs ZRS-07 1.22 8.19 21.9 33.7 Aplite majorly altered to limonite, sericite, quartz and malachite Thorn Springs ZRS-12 0.17 1.64 3.6 4.1 Strongly silicified aplite with fracture controlled malachite staining Thorn Springs ZRS-21 0.43 0.249 6.3 13.1 Strongly silicified aplite with fracture controlled malachite staining Mortimer ZNR-05 2.19 0.393 26.1 4.3 Breccia of Mortimer limestone, clasts of quartz vein and copper sulfides Mortimer ZNR-06 0.71 0.106 17.3 3 Strongly hydrothermally altered granodiorite Mortimer ZNR-01* 1.3 0.188 11.3 0.1 Quartz diorite breccia with malachite replacement of clasts Mortimer ZRS-02* 0.86 0.111 9.9 0.1 Marble breccia with malachite and hematite in matrix Mortimer ZRS-03* 0.91 0.219 20 0.3 Quartz diorite with malachite, azurite, and hematite along fractures Mortimer RSL01* 0.83 0.056 10.5 0.1 Strongly altered quartz diorite with malachite on fractures Poseidon APF* 0.05 1.03 114 468.5 Breccia of silicified metasediments with specular hematite in matrix Poseidon ZWDU1205* 0.01 0.025 26.2 35 Andesite flow (Lower Huntington) brecciated with quartz and hematite Iron Mountain WP645* 0.02 0.005 1.5 19 Quartz diorite breccia, hematite alteration of matrix Iron Mountain WP652* 0.02 0.005 0.2 1.8 Quartz diorite strongly altered to specular hematite Iron Mountain WP654* 0.01 0.019 0.5 23.2 Andesite flow (Lower Huntington) weakly brecciated Abundance WP624* 0.25 0.027 6 0.8 Phyllite (Big Hill Wacke) with quartz veins, copper sulfides and malachite Abundance WP625A* 0.05 0.005 0.6 0.7 Marble with veins of quartz, hematite and magnetite Abundance WP625B* 0.05 0.009 1.5 12.1 Strongly clay-altered dacite Abundance WP637* 0.04 0.044 2.3 20.6 Silicified andesite with strong hematite alteration

Table 1- Selected rock samples from the Zeus Project. * Previous samples released in June 20, 2024 News Release.

Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update

NevGold plans to continue its active exploration program at Zeus in 2025 including:

Geological database review (completed);

Geological mapping (in progress);

Surface soil geochemical sampling (assays pending);

Geophysics including Induced Polarization (IP) and magnetics (in preparation); and,

Drill testing copper targets identified by the above activities (subject to the above activities).

Figure 5 - Geologic Map of the Hercules Copper Trend compiled by the NevGold geology team.

Modified from (Henricksen, 1975), (Fankhauser, 1968), (Skurla, 1974), (Lund, 2021), (Adair, 1985).

To view image please click here

Figure 6 - Zeus Project and Hercules Copper Trend Location in Washington County, Idaho.

To view image please click here

