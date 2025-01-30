Global Li-Ion Updates Shareholders on Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine

Vancouver, Jan. 30, 2025 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. ("Global Li-Ion" or, the "Company") (CSE: LION, OTCQB: GBBGF, F: 0TD ) would like to take this opportunity to further update its shareholders and interested parties. The Company welcomes the confirmation by the Government of Madagascar of the importance the country's mining industry, including graphite projects, to the nation's development.

The Implementation Procedures for a new revised Mining Code have been officially decreed and enacted by Parliament which LION believes will provide a solid framework for the development of all graphite and other mining projects in Madagascar. Moreover, the updated mine plan filed by the Company in 2023 can now be processed.

Chairman Jason Walsh commented "We are very pleased after many unforeseen delays over the past 3 years that we will be able to complete the necessary filing to restart graphite production and boost capacity at our Ambato-Arana project in 2025."

About Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine, Madagascar

The 3 forty-year renewable mining exploitation licenses that comprise the Project total 4,375 hectares (10,811 acres) are located in the vicinity of Andasibe in Toamasina Province in Madagascar, 20 km to the southwest of Sheritt's large-scale nickel/cobalt laterite open pit mine at Ambatovy and 15 km northeast of the town of Moramanga from which national highway RN2 connects with capital city Antananarivo (114 km) and Madagascar's main port of Toamasina (Tamatave) (240 km). Graphite was produced on the licenses, at a modest rate constrained by the technology employed on the licenses at that time, for roughly a century from 1910. Production was suspended by the previous owners due to a slump at the time in Global Graphite markets and with the deposits only partially mined. The deposits are now ready for larger scale exploitation with modern production techniques. They lie within the graphitic horizons of the highly prospective Manampotsy Formation and are associated with topographic highs that are exploited via free digging of lateritic ore and open pit mining, providing a lower cost exploitation without need for blasting. The graphite mineralization on the Project appears within well-defined north-south belts with interbedded graphite-rich friable layers. The geological layers of interest have continuity of several kilometres and exhibit a shallow dip angle. Sample data indicate good grade (up to 10% carbon content with some samples up to nearly 14%) and large flake (jumbo size) consistent with other nearby mines e.g. Gallois (Elate Graphite), Sahamamy & Vatomina (Tirupati Graphite) and DNI Metals' Vohitsara (DNI Metals).

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company's website, www.globalli-iongraphite.com.

