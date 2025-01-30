Fitzroy Minerals Provides Update on Ptolemy Acquisition

VANCOUVER, January 30, 2025 - Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (TSXV: FTZ, OTCQB: FTZFF) ("Fitzroy Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its pending acquisition of Ptolemy Mining Limited ("Ptolemy") pursuant to a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") entered into by the Company, Ptolemy, and Ptolemy's shareholders dated October 30, 2024 (the "Acquisition").

On January 30, 2025, the Company entered into an amendment to the Agreement, pursuant to which the termination date was extended from January 31, 2025 to February 28, 2025. On November 28, 2024, the Company received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the Acquisition, subject to satisfying several conditions, including the completion of the audit on Ptolemy's financial statements, and completion of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a minimum of 16,666,666 units (each, a "Unit") and a maximum of 20,000,000 Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of $2,500,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Under the new terms, each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of three years. For more information on the Acquisition and the Offering, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 30, 2024, November 8, 2024 and November 28, 2024.

The parties are working diligently to complete the remaining legal formalities in relation to the Acquisition, which is now expected to close in late February, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions.

About Fitzroy Minerals

Fitzroy Minerals is focused on exploring and developing mineral assets with substantial upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects located in Valparaiso, Chile, and the Taquetren Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina, as well as the Cariboo project in British Columbia, Canada. Fitzroy Minerals' shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FTZ and on the OTCQB under the symbol FTZFF.

