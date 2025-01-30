Argo Expands Mineral Claim Position in the Rottenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

Toronto, January 30, 2025 - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") has recently acquired an additional 4608 hectares of mineral claims, by staking, in the Rottenstone Belt located 140 km North of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Argo's position in the Rottenstone Belt now consists of 26,600 hectares of contiguous mineral claims. The Rottenstone Belt has seen very little mineral exploration since the late 1960's but recent exploration results are commanding another look at the metallogenic district.

Historic exploration in the area consists of ground prospecting, government mapping, airborne surveys and shallow drilling; but mineral assays did not include gold, platinum or palladium. The nearby past-producing Rottenstone Mine produced nickel, copper, gold and platinum group metals from 1965 to 1969. The open pit mine operated during a summer production season, with winter haulage, and the concentrate produced was shipped to Copper Cliff, the refinery of the International Nickel Company of Canada. Approximately 28,724 tons of ore was processed; averaging 3.28% Nickel, 1.83% Copper, 4.70 g/t Platinum, 3.90 g/t Palladium, and 1.03 g/t Gold. (Fraser, 2000).

On June 17, 2024, Ramp Metals reported a discovery of high-grade gold in the Ranger-1 drill hole of 73.55 grams/tonne gold over 7.5 metres from 227 to 234.5 metres. (Ramp Metals, 2024).

Argo recently completed a compilation of all historic data on its mineral claims acquired this past summer (Argo Gold, August 7, 2024) and identified additional prospective mineral exploration ground where anomalous gold, silver and copper in lake sediments (GSC) coincide with an interpreted fold axis from historic geophysical data. Argo's mineral claim position in the Rottenstone Belt covers areas of interest including; anomalous copper in soils, electromagnetic conductors identified by historic geophysical surveys, ultramafic rocks, the Gow Lake meteor crater area, and the geological strike extension of the Rottenstone Mine.

The Fraser Institutes Annual Survey of Mining Companies ranked Saskatchewan as third in the world for mineral exploration and mining investment attractiveness Argo is well positioned to advance mineral exploration with high-quality assets in a mining friendly jurisdiction.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Guo PhD, PGeo, MG Geological Consulting Ltd, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Historical geochemical, drilling results and geological descriptions quoted in this news release were taken directly from news releases by other mineral explorers and from information provided by the Government of Saskatchewan. Management cautions that results reported by other parties on adjacent properties have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person, but Argo believes they create a scientific foundation for the exploration in the district. Management further cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on Argo's mineral properties.

Argo also announces that it has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit. The initial term of the agreement is 90 days, starting on January 30, 2025, and may be renewed with mutual written agreement. During the initial term, 1000903966 Ontario Inc., will be paid CAD$15,000.

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including statements respecting anticipated mineral exploration success, identification of additional prospective exploration ground, and potential marketing activities. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with drilling and surface preparation work, and not achieving hoped for exploration or marketing success. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available.

