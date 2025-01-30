Silver Elephant Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $465,000

Vancouver, January 30, 2025 - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated January 16, 2025 and January 27, 2025, it has increased the size of the private placement (the "Private Placement") to 3,100,000 units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $465,000 at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of three years from issuance.

The increase is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company with the Paca silver project and Triunfo gold project in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Executive Chairman

