Hecla Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event

22:15 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 operational and financial results after the market close on February 13, 2025. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on February 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details are provided below.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date:

February 14, 2025

Time:

10:00 am Eastern Time

Dial-in numbers:

+1 (800) 715-9871 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)

+1 (646) 307-1963 (international participants)

Conference ID:

4812168

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/766866042

ONE-ON-ONE CALLS

After the conclusion of this call, Hecla will also give investors and others the opportunity for one- on-one calls with several members of management. Sign-up for these one-on-one calls will occur the morning of the conference call, with details provided in our earnings news release.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.



Contact

For further information, please contact:
Anvita M. Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cheryl Turner, Communications Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com Website: www.hecla.com


