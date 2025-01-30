Green Battery Minerals Inc. - Private Placement Closing

January 30 - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: GEM, FSE: BK2P, WKN: A2QENP OTC: GBMIF) announces it has received conditional approval and will now proceed to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange to close a financing as to $299,960 and issue 4,285,143 units @ $0.07 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one warrant exerciseable at $0.10 for two years. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital. A cash finder's fee of $2,730 has agreed to be paid.

One insider of the Company subscribed for a total of 200,000 Units. As such, this participation constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insider nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insider exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing date of this private placement as details of the respective participation of such insiders in the Offering was unknown at such time. In addition, a new insider position was created through the participation in the private placement.

The closing of the financing is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities to be issued will be issued with the required four month plus one day hold from issuance.

The Company confirms there are no material facts or material changes related to the Company which has yet to be generally disclosed.

