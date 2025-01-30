Relevant Gold Reflects on Milestone Year in 2024 and looks to 2025

VANCOUVER, January 30, 2025 - 2024 was transformative for Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold"), marked by strong corporate growth and positive technical results which underscore the Company's commitment to creating long-term value through systematic exploration, strategic partnerships, and corporate initiatives.

Key 2024 Highlights:

Strengthening the shareholder base through strategic investments by Kinross Gold Corp. ("Kinross"), who purchased a partially diluted 9.9% interest, and Mr. William Bollinger who became an insider to the Company in December and has increased his position to a 16.67% interest. Mr. Bollinger commented: "It is my belief that the issuer, led by Rob Bergmann and Brian Lentz, is on the cusp of opening up district-scale gold projects in Wyoming. This substantial common share purchase is a mark of my confidence in this talented team and the highly prospective potential of this underexplored and untapped resource."

Boosting the technical leadership team by establishing a Technical Committee as part of the Kinross strategic investment.

Receiving regional geophysical results identifying critical structural features that highlight orogenic gold systems in Wyoming (see release): A ~200 km belt-scale feature linking the Company's portfolio of projects at South Pass and Bradley Peak and, Revealing a prominent 100 km 2 anomaly at Bradley Peak.

The Apex Zone at Bradley Peak was mapped over 2.5 km along strike and consists of parallel mineralized shear zones highlighted by rock chip samples of 46.8 g/t Au, 7.8% Cu, and 2% Zn (see release). This high-grade target sits in the center of a 100 km 2 geophysical anomaly and is a primary drilling target for 2025 (Figure 1).

Drilling at Lewiston identifies a large orogenic gold system as 16 of 17 drill holes in two drill programs totaling 2,600 m intersected gold mineralization from near surface to approximately 175m vertical depth (see releases for Heavy Hand and Burr results). These shallow gold discoveries include numerous parallel, near-vertical shear zones returning assays including 2.2 g/t Au over 1.5 m and broad mineralization halos highlighted by 23 m averaging 0.13 g/t Au (Figure 2).

Doubling the land position at Bradley Peak, through BLM claim staking and state leases while only adding ~$20,000 in annual holding costs.

Reducing overall property burn rate by approximately 30% by >purchasing a 100% interest in the Golden Buffalo project, eliminating $16.2M USD in calendar-driven payments.

Bolstering local Wyoming leadership team by adding Jerome Hutchison as Community Advisor and Site Supervisor and Jacob Tyra as Operations Manager.

"Relevant Gold is poised for a transformative year in 2025 after 2024's strategic growth and disciplined execution continue to demonstrate that Wyoming has untapped world-class gold potential," said Relevant Gold CEO Rob Bergmann. "Relevant Gold is achieving positive share performance by delivering on our vision and positioning the company for long-term growth, and with strengthening investor confidence, a clear exploration strategy, and a growing portfolio of high-grade assets, we eagerly face the upcoming field season."

These developments outlined above underscore Relevant Gold's commitment to advancing its exploration projects systematically, enhancing shareholder value throughout 2024, and allowing the Company to begin focusing on drilling its most compelling targets in 2025, starting with Apex at Bradley Peak.

Figure 1: (Left) Plan view map illustrating high-grade gold and copper assays from 2024 sampling programs at the >2.5 km-long Apex Target zone within the central Bradley Peak Gold Camp. (Right) Regional RTP magnetic map over the Bradley Peak Project illustrating the location of Apex at the inflection point of a 100 km2 regional anomaly.

Figure 2: (Left) Plan view geology map and cross-section of the Heavy Hand target illustrating drilling results for 11 holes totaling 1,500 m. (Center) Plan view geology map of the Lewiston Project area with surface rock chip results for gold and arsenic displayed and the location of the 2023 and 2024 drilling programs. (Right) Plan view geology map and cross-section of the Burr target illustrating drilling results for 6 holes totaling 1,000 m.

Relevant Gold has ambitious plans for 2025 to capitalize on its momentum:

Expand Drilling Programs: Bradley Peak: Permit and initiate a 5,000 m drilling program at the Apex Zone to test the structural architecture, alteration profile and high-grade gold, copper, and zinc mineralization below the surface.

South Pass Gold Camp: Design and prepare Phase 2 -drilling at Lewiston and Golden Buffalo for late 2025 or 2026 to follow up on 2023-2024 drilling discoveries. Lewiston: Burr Target: Test depth and strike-length of mineralized shear panels. Heavy Hand Target: Design a program of step-out and deeper drilling to test below the oxide cap. Golden Buffalo: Geologic mapping and sampling of the western GBSZ 3.5 km 2 soil geochemical anomaly. Design follow-up drill program to test the high-grade discovery at GBM trench.

Advanced Geophysical Surveys: The Company plans advanced geophysical surveys to better understand geologic controls, alteration, and structures related to mineralization and inform Phase 2 drilling at Lewiston and Golden Buffalo and also assess regional potential at Bradley Peak. Airborne VTEM at Bradley Peak to more rapidly identify targets lying up to 400 m below the surface.

IP/MT surveys at South Pass to improve subsurface understanding. Continued Systematic Regional Exploration: Integrate data from South Pass and Bradley Peak targets into the broader exploration model.

Conduct regional geochemical and geophysical surveys over newly acquired land at Bradley Peak.

Identify and prioritize additional drill-ready targets in South Pass and Bradley Peak.

Detailed mapping and sampling planned at Bradly Peak and Windy Flats to improve understanding of high potential areas and eliminate property that doesn't meet our criteria for district-scale orogenic gold opportunities.

Reconnaissance evaluation of underexplored areas in Wyoming identified by the team.

"Apex came into focus as the primary target for our 2025 drilling campaign thanks to significant positive technical results generated through systematic 2024 exploration," said Relevant Gold CXO Brian Lentz. "Combining Apex with exciting new drilling discoveries at Lewiston and regional reconnaissance expands our list of high-grade targets across the Company's 20,000+ hectare portfolio."

The Company is delighted to see its belt-scale thesis throughout Wyoming to continue to strengthen and will remain focused on diligently executing its tactical strategies to bring a major discovery to light.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

