Gold Reserve Announces Decision to Deregister Class A Common Shares

Move will streamline company's reporting requirements and save money

Gold Reserve Ltd. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) announces that as of January 1, 2025, the company is no longer a foreign private issuer from the perspective of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As such, the company would be required to file periodic reports with the SEC, including annual 10K, quarterly 10Q, and current 8K reports.

On January 30, 2025, Gold Reserve filed a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend its reporting requirements under US securities laws. The Company's Class A common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX® Best Market of the OTC Markets Group Inc. Gold Reserve will also continue to file disclosure documents required under Canadian securities laws on SEDAR+. They are available at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws and state Gold Reserve's and its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. They are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's future quotations.

We caution that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risks that may cause actual events, outcomes or results in Gold Reserve to be materially different from our estimated outcomes, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of the risk factors affecting the Company's business, see the Company's management information circular dated August 20, 2024, the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Annual Information Form on Form 40-F and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports that have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and which have been filed on EDGAR and are available under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Gold Reserve or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Gold Reserve disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information or statements or the foregoing list of assumptions or factors, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, subject to its disclosure obligations under applicable rules promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

