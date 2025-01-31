Westhaven Gold Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2025 - Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) announces the formal departure, by mutual agreement, of Mr. Shaun J. Pollard from the Company effective January 31, 2025.

Separately, Ms. Janice Davies has resigned as Corporate Secretary. Ms. Zara Boldt, CPA, CGA, who was appointed as interim CFO in September, will now serve in the combined role of CFO and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Pollard was one of Westhaven's founders in 2010. He played a significant role in advancing Westhaven from a capital pool company to a premier, British Columbia based, gold-focused exploration company.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Pollard for his contributions to Westhaven's success over the last 14 years and Ms. Davies for her service since 2019.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada's newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls ~61,512 hectares (~615 square kilometres) with four gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavengold.com