Lundin Gold Share Capital And Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, Jan. 31, 2025 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. PDF version

As a result of the exercise of stock options under Lundin Gold's equity compensation plan during the month of January, the Company now has 240,281,498 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at January 31, 2025.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is committed to positive and long-lasting impact on our host communities, while delivering significant value to stakeholders through operational excellence, cash flow generation and focused growth. Lundin Gold currently operates its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador, which is one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in the world today. The Company also owns a portfolio of prospective exploration properties close to FDN.

