CopperEx Signs Kio Buggy Property Community Agreement

Vancouver, February 3, 2025 - CopperEx Resources Corp. (TSXV: CUEX) (the "Company" or "CopperEx") announces that the Company has formalized an access agreement for the Kio Buggy property with the local community.

CopperEx has signed an access agreement with the local Kio Buggy property community, allowing access for surface exploration works up to the 30th of June 2026. The agreement is automatically extended by two years should the Company undertake drilling activities prior to the 30th of June 2026.

Dave Prins, the Company's President and CEO said, "We are pleased to formalize the Kio Buggy community access agreement, whereby CopperEx maintains an excellent relationship with the local community. Although the Kio Buggy property area has no community sovereignty covering it, when working on the property we opt to stay in the local town and use the local workforce, showing our commitment to this community."

"We continue to work on an access agreement for the La Rica property in Peru and will advise accordingly."

Additional information about CopperEx and its Projects can be found on the Company's website at copperexcorp.com, or email info@copperexcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CopperEx Resources Corp.

Dave Prins

President & CEO

About CopperEx Resources Corp.

CopperEx is a copper and gold focused exploration company with porphyry and porphyry related gold and copper projects located in Chile and Peru in established mineral belts near producing mines.

CopperEx owns 100% of its Kio Buggy (Northern Chile) and La Rica (Apurimac province Peru) properties, also with no attached royalties.

Strategic Alliances.

CopperEx is a member of Discovery Group based in Vancouver, Canada. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

Cautionary Note.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement): This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's exploration plans. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors, and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

