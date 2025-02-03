Integral Metals Announces Preliminary Geochemical Results from Woods Creek Project

CALGARY, Feb. 03, 2025 - Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | FSE: ZK9) (the "Company" or "Integral") is pleased to share the results of its preliminary reconnaissance field survey at the Woods Creek Project, conducted in collaboration with Childs Geoscience. The purpose of the survey was to evaluate the geological potential of the property, focusing on identifying carbonatite zones with rare earth element ("REE") mineralization. A total of 20 rock geochemistry samples were collected from key geological features, with three samples returning elevated REE levels.

One standout sample, CK-21A, yielded a total rare earth oxide (TREO) value of 70,831 ppm (7.08%), demonstrating exceptional concentrations of light rare earth elements (LREEs) such as lanthanum (overlimit 25,000 ppm), cerium (overlimit 25,000 ppm), neodymium (6,110 ppm), and praseodymium (2,390 ppm). In addition, CK-21A revealed notable concentrations of niobium (687 ppm) and strontium (6,200 ppm).

"These preliminary results are highly encouraging," said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. "The geochemical signature of sample CK-21A is consistent with our geological model, suggesting that the Woods Creek Project has the potential to host REE deposits. This aligns with our understanding of similar systems in the Idaho REE-Th belt."

Further analysis of the results highlights the distinct geochemical profile of the Woods Creek Project. The elevated concentrations of Light Rare Earth Elements ("LREEs"), combined with the presence of niobium and strontium, suggest a robust mineralizing system associated with carbonatite-hosted REE deposits. These findings provide evidence of the property's potential for high-value critical mineral resources.

Next Steps in Exploration

The results of the field survey will guide the next phases of exploration. The Company plans to conduct additional geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys to delineate the extent of mineralized zones. The exploration team also plans to carry out detailed petrographic and mineralogical studies to better understand the nature of the REE-bearing carbonatites and the surrounding country rock. This work will form the basis of identifying drill targets and advancing the project toward its full potential.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Verification included a detailed review of geochemical assay certificates, field notes, and geological mapping data provided by Childs Geoscience, who conducted the reconnaissance field survey. Spot checks were performed on assay data to confirm consistency with original laboratory results and compared field observations with reported sample locations to ensure accuracy.

