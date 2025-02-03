Kutcho Copper to Receive Approximately $800,000 Refund from CRA

Vancouver, February 3, 2025 - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the ongoing audit with the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") involving the Company's subsidiary, Kutcho Copper Holdings Inc., ("KCH") for taxation years ended April 30, 2019 and 2020.

In summary, tax returns were filed for KCH for the years ended April 30, 2019 and April 30, 2020 in which expenses were claimed stemming from a work program undertaken on the Kutcho Copper's project in 2018 and 2019. An audit of the tax returns by CRA in 2021 resulted in a reassessment of both taxation years, in which CRA denied almost all the amounts claimed by KCH. (please see notes to the financial statements for the years April 2022 to current).

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "After an extended review process with the CRA spanning multiple years, resulting in KCH filing formal notices of objection to the reassessments by CRA, we have now received notice from the CRA confirming that the amounts disputed by KCH in the notices of objection were allowed in full. We are happy to conclude this process which results in the Company now expecting to receive approximately $800,000 from the CRA as a result of GST refunds withheld, mining exploration tax credits due for the 2020 taxation year and accrued interest on amounts withheld".

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

