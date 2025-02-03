Cascada Announces U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

Toronto, February 3, 2025 - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) (OTCQB: CSSCF) ("Cascada") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "CSSCF". Cascada's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CSS".

"The OTCQB listing marks a strategic step in enhancing Cascada's visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors providing greater liquidity and expanding our presence in the U.S. capital markets," said Carl Hansen, President and CEO of Cascada. "The listing aligns with our long-term strategy of enhancing shareholder value by increasing accessibility to U.S. investors and strengthening our capital markets profile."

The OTCQB serves as a premier trading platform for early-stage and growth companies seeking to expand their presence in the U.S. market. To qualify, companies must meet strict financial and regulatory standards including annual verification and management certification requirements, ensuring a transparent and trusted trading environment for investors.

Real-time quotes and market information for Cascada can be accessed on the OTC Markets' website at www.otcmarkets.com.

Angie Copper Molybdenum Project Phase II Drilling Program

Cascada is currently in the midst of a 2,000-metre Phase II diamond drilling on its Angie Copper Molybdenum Project, located in Chile's Region III. The Phase II drill program follows up on the successful Phase I reverse circulation drill program which returned significant mineralized intervals within a classic porphyry alteration system including 26 metres grading 713 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum (drill hole AAS-02) with a higher-grade interval of 1,208 ppm molybdenum over 8 metres at the end of the hole. Further details on the Phase II diamond drill program and the results from the Phase I drilling program can be found in Cascada's press releases dated January 9, 2025 and November 20, 2024, respectively.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company managed by a team of successful exploration professionals dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits in Chile that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: plans for the evaluation of exploration properties; the success of evaluation plans; the success of exploration activities; mine development prospects; and, potential for future metals production. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing of exploration activities and receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project or exploration parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; as well as those factors disclosed in Cascada's publicly filed documents.

Although Cascada has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239356