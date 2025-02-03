REV Exploration Corp. Commences Trading As "REVX" on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER - Feb 3, 2025: REV Exploration Corp. ('REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX), (formerly Gitennes Exploration) is pleased to announce that it is now trading under the symbol "REVX" on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's new CUSIP number is 761325109 and its new ISIN (international securities identification number) is CA7613251098.

Mr. Jordan Potts, interim CEO, commented: "We'll soon be unveiling a new logo and a new corporate website. After successful completion of a $1.5 million financing, preceded by several recent key management team changes, now is an ideal time to rebrand the company as REV Exploration Corp. We continue to carry out due diligence on certain potential high-impact new opportunities to go along with our existing suite of battery metal and gold properties in Quebec, with an update on our plans expected in the near future."

Potts concluded, "With an attractive share structure, a stronger balance sheet and a growing team of resource and capital markets experts, we're in an excellent position to "REV it Up" in this first quarter of 2025."

The name and symbol changes do not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no consolidation of capital occurred with the name change.

About REV Exploration Corp.

The company currently has two properties in the Sept-Iles region of Quebec, where it is exploring for nickel, niobium and tantalum, and two gold properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec: JMW and Maxwell. All properties are 100% owned by REV.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.revexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Jordan Potts

Interim CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:?

Chad Levesque

1-306-981-4753??????

Email: info@revexploration.com

