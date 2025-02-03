Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) has extended the closing date of the $20 million Convertible Note with Taykwa Tagamou Nation ("TTN"), announced on December 16, 2024. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur by February 14, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the receipt of all other required third party consents.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the emerging Timmins Nickel District. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions.

