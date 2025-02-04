Armory Mining Corp Provides Corporate Update and Signs Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, February 3, 2025 - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE:ARMY)(OTC PINK:RMRYF)(FRA:2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, would like to provide a corporate update.

The Company holds a portfolio of prospective projects that encompasses antimony, gold, silver and lithium projects.

The Ammo Project is an ~3,000-ha gold-antimony prospect located in Nova Scotia, proximal to the past-producing West Gore Antimony-Gold Mine. Armory is planning a Multispectral Survey as part of an initial work program. The Company will pursue multiple rounds of early-stage work to generate priority drill targets. More information on the timing of the initial survey will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 100%-owned Riley Creek antimony-gold prospect is located on the west side of Graham Island, Haida Gwaii, British Columbia. The Company is working on a 43-101 Technical Report for this project and will pursue exploration plans once finalized.

Other portfolio projects include the 100%-owned Kaslo Silver Project, located in BC's historic Slocan Mining Division, is a 3,239-ha land package that features historic silver production and recent successful drill holes, and the Candella II Lithium Project, located in Argentina's prolific "Lithium Triangle", which is currently under option to American Salars for development.

Armory intends to pursue exploration programs at its antimony prospects in the first half of 2025. The Company is also continuing to review potential additions to its project portfolio to increase assets that fit the needs of growing demand for minerals critical to the security and defense sectors.

The Company also announces it has engaged MIC Marketing Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b, 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) to provide certain marketing and digital marketing services, including creation of advertorial content, advertising campaigns, keyword optimization and creating landing pages. In exchange for providing these services, MIC will receive an advertising budget of up to €250,000 euros, of which they will be entitled to retain a service fee equal to 16 per cent of this total advertising budget. The agreement with MIC is for a six-month term commencing on approximately February 5, 2025. The Company will not issue any securities to MIC in consideration for the services. MIC and its principals are arm's length to the Company and to the knowledge of the Company, MIC does not own, control or direct any securities of the Company.

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina; a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia.

