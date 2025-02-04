Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update

LONDON, February 4, 2025 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's flagship Anzá Project ("Project") in Colombia.

ANZÁ Project

The Anzá Project is 100% owned by the Company following recent completion of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), announced 28th November 2024, whereby the Company purchased all of the shares of its previous JV partner, Minera Monte Aguila (MMA).

The Project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications as well as a large exploration camp.

Pepas

The Pepas Prospect is in the northern extent of the Anzá Project (pre-acquisition) over 10km north of the central base at APTA (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Anzá Project - prospects

Pepas was discovered by MMA in late 2021 by BLEG sampling and geological mapping, followed by 11 diamond drill holes in 2022 (PEP001 to PEP011).

After completion of the transaction to buy MMA, the Company restarted drilling at the Pepas prospect in mid-November 2024.

Drilling commenced with hole PEP012, which was positioned to confirm previous high-grade results in holes PEP001, PEP005 and PEP007 drilled in 2022.

Later holes were then rotated some 51 degrees clockwise from PEP012 to begin to test what was considered by Company geological teams to be the controlling trend of SE to NW. The primary objective of the first phase of drilling by the Company was to attempt to understand the geological controls upon mineralisation first identified in 2022, so as to provide guidance for later step out drilling.

Holes drilled and announced to date (PEP012 to PEP018) have all intersected thick sequences of gold mineralisation, that seem to be bounded on each side by two faults that converge at depth (Tesorito North and Tesorito South faults). Recent drilling continues to improve the geological understanding of the lithostructural architecture of the mineralised zone.

Figure 2. Plan of holes

Holes PEP019 and PEP020 were both drilled from the same pad in the SE of the mineralised zone to test continuity of mineralisation and to examine some additional structures that had been identified at surface in this location (Figure 3).

Both holes entered broken ground at shallow depth, potentially indicative of a N-S fault that will require more examination. The fault zone, however, was substantially mineralised, with the holes recording high quality intersections of 44.3m @ 1.63g/t Au and 54.65m @ 1.94 g/t Au respectively, both from surface.

Figure 3. Section, PEP019 and PEP020

Holes PEP021 and PEP022 were drilled from the same pad, on section with PEP014 in the centre of the mineralised zone, but in the opposite direction to PEP014, to define the nearly identified Tesorito South fault, which thus far had only been intersected at a very shallow angle in holes PEP016 and PEP018.

Both holes entered high grade gold mineralisation immediately from surface, which continued at a consistent level until intersection of the Tesorito South fault (Figure 4).

The holes returned exceptional gold intersections of 107.05m @ 6.22g/t Au and 76.3m @ 7.24g/t Au respectively, both from surface.

Figure 4 Section PEP021 and PEP022

Hole PEP022 encountered a second fault toward the bottom of the hole, possibly indicative of a small N-S fault, intersected at a shallow angle. This fault zone was mineralised to a low level of less than 0.3g/t Au but was included in the above quoted composite intersection as it was felt its thickness may have been exaggerated due to the shallow angle of intersection. If this fault zone were removed from calculation, the composite intersection of PEP022 would instead be 62.95m @ 8.73g/t Au, from surface.

Drill intersections for these four holes are as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP019 0 44.30 44.3 1.63 including 8.7 17.5 8.8 3.35 PEP020 0 54.65 54.65 1.94 including 47.0 54.65 6.75 4.51 PEP021 0 107.05 107.05 6.22 including 23.2 47.05 23.85 13.67 82.25 86.45 4.2 15.31 98.55 105.9 7.35 9.2 PEP022 0 76.3 76.3 7.24 including 20.55 34.45 13.9 8.72 37.25 56 18.75 17.02 58.4 62.95 4.55 9.11

Table 1. Drill Intercepts

Surface Sampling

The Pepas prospect was originally identified by regional BLEG sampling in late 2021, with high grade surface outcrop then being discovered early in 2022 and immediately drilled.

Little or no surface geochemical sampling was undertaken prior to drilling.

However, upon taking control of the Project post completion of the MMA transaction in late November 2024, the Company took possession of all historical databases. It was then noted that some substantial ridge and spur soil sampling programs had been undertaken in the region post drilling, later in 2022. The Company had not previously been aware of these data.

Analysis of these data (Figure 5) not only clearly shows the Pepas area as being highly anomalous but also shows an area to the north of even more extensive soil anomalism. The current area of Pepas that has been drilled, covers roughly half of N-S extent of the southern anomaly (Figure 5) marked as "Pepas".

The northern area marked as "Pepas 2" is untouched. Combined, the two zones cover some 1000m of strike.

Figure 5. Pepas soil sampling

These soils, while extremely anomalous, are limited in by being constrained to ridges and spurs - a common strategy in steep terrain to ensure samples are in-situ.

As a result, over the last several weeks, Company geological teams have been active in this northern area, mapping the flanks of these ridges for in-situ, residual material that could provide more targeting guidance.

A number of areas of mineralised material have been identified, with one large area along a small walking track exposing saprolite and semi-fresh rock. Over 100m of mineralisation was identified at surface, with samples taken at 1m intervals over the entire length of the exposure. Assay results averaged 1.15g/t Au over 105m, with individual samples at times exceeding 5g/t Au (Figure 6.). This channel sample is at the southern extreme of the new Pepas 2 anomalous area, but over 200m north of the limit of current drilling.

No work has yet been undertaken on the majority of the zone.

Figure 6. Channel Samples

Mapping and sampling programs continue in this northern area, with a view to potential drilling at a later date once the current Pepas area is better defined.

Discussion and ongoing drilling

Since the Company reassumed control of the Project, 11 holes have been completed for 941m. All holes have returned substantial gold intersections, particularly in the centre of the currently drilled area where assays results have been exceptional (Table 2)

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP012 0 66.75 66.75 5.64 PEP013 0 77.30 77.30 7.68 PEP014 0 75.1 75.1 5.58 PEP015 23.5 63.7 40.2 3.75 PEP016 61.6 105.3 43.7 3.13 PEP017 56.1 96.3 40.2 2.06 PEP018 0 54.1 54.1 6.01 PEP019 0 44.3 44.3 1.63 PEP020 0 54.65 54.65 1.94 PEP021 0 107.05 107.05 6.22 PEP022 0 76.3 76.3 7.24

Table 2. Results to date, post MMA transaction

While some understanding of the form of the Pepas mineralisation is beginning to emerge, this represents a relatively limited amount of drilling and can be considered as preliminary testing at best.

As we are very encouraged by these early results, we will continue the drilling programme, although for the foreseeable future the Company will operate conservatively within its cash and personnel constraints and continue with only one drill rig; defining, expanding and understanding the current Pepas body, thus freeing up a team to examine the large anomalous area abutting to the north.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"In some nine weeks (including the Christmas break), and less than 1000m of drilling, we have moved Pepas from a concept to one of the most exciting exploration stories in the gold space. It is very early days, but the results obtained thus far, if continued, could see the project advance very quickly."

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2024 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43 PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43 PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223 PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223

* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.



About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, four exploration licence applications, and several small exploitation permits, totalling 176km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Post the acquisition of Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S, the area of the Project has increased substantially to approximately 400km2 due to the acquisition of a number of additional applications that were owned by Minera Monte Aguila S.A.S.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiaries, Minera Anzá S.A. and Minera Monte Aquila S.A.S.

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and assay.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

