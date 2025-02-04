Hi-View Resources Appoints CEO

VANCOUVER, Feb. 04, 2025 - Hi-View Resources Inc. ('Hi-View' or the 'Company') (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces it has appointed Mr. Robert "Nick" Horsley to the role of CEO. Mr. Horsley has over 20 years of public markets experience in finance, investor relations, marketing, management, and merger & acquisitions. Mr. Horsley has served as a director and a consultant to several public and private companies and has experience in a variety of industries including mineral exploration, telecom, CPG, Esports, and technology.

Howard Milne will remain President of the Company.

Hi-View Resources CEO, R. Nick Horsley states: "It's an exciting time in the Toodoggone district with Amarc's AuRoRa discovery and Thesis and TDG advancing their projects rapidly. Hi-View's properties are contiguous to Amarc, Thesis and TDG's projects and we have multiple targets and are fully drill permitted."

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds a 100% interest in the newly acquired Babine Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings with the Babine property cover 9,749 hectares.

