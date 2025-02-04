Westwater Resources Applauds the Recent Executive Orders Which Emphasize the Importance of Critical Minerals Such as Battery Grade Graphite

National Energy Emergency Executive Order to unleash the mining and production of critical minerals

Executive Order calling on EPA and Interior Department to scrap all agency actions which impose an 'undue burden' on domestic mining and processing of critical minerals

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE: American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company ("Westwater Resources" or the "Company"), applauds the recent Executive Orders issued by the White House that emphasize the importance of critical minerals, which include battery-grade graphite.

In a January 20, 2025 executive order declaring a national energy emergency, President Trump called on federal agencies to use what authorities they have to unleash the mining and processing of critical minerals in the U.S., along with other resources.

In another executive order, President Trump called on the heads of all federal agencies - from the Council on Environmental Quality to EPA and the Interior Department - to identify and eliminate all agency actions that impose an "undue burden" on domestic mining and processing of non-fuel minerals.

Westwater applauds these recent steps to develop and promote a domestic critical minerals industry in areas such as battery grade graphite. Westwater presents a strong business case as the first American, vertically-integrated, battery-grade natural graphite company.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources is an energy technology company that is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Westwater Resources' primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater Resource's Coosa Graphite Deposit is the largest and most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit westwaterresources.net.

