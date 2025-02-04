Juggernaut Secures 100 % Option on Big One Gold Discovery - Drill Ready - Golden Triangle, B.C.

Vancouver, February 4th, 2025 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce that it has the option to earn 100 % interest in the Big One property (the "Property") from the B-ALL Syndicate Ltd. The Big One Property is a new discovery with assays up to 79.01 g/t gold (2.54 oz/t gold) and 3157.89 g/t silver (101.5 oz/t silver) from >200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that remain open. These veins were identified along the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The discovery is located in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement adjacent to the world-class gold-rich porphyry systems at Galore Creek. The property covers 33,693 hectares in world-class geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Big One property was generated, staked and the original discovery was made by the B-ALL Syndicate.

Big One Eldorado Map

Big One Video

Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration, states, "We are excited to have been selected as the vehicle to explore, drill, and develop this exciting discovery home to the 11 km Highway of Gold, where over 200 high-grade gold-silver polymetallic veins up to 8 m thick and exposed on surface for over 500 m have assayed up to 79.01 g/t gold (2.54 oz/t gold) and 3157.89 g/t silver (101.5 oz/t silver) and remain open. Even more exciting is the fact that the mineralization observed on the surface is indicative of a much larger precious and base metal porphyry system or systems at depth. To have 100 % control over a district-scale property of this caliber located in world-class geologic terrane in close proximity to a Tier 1 deposit the likes of Galore Creek is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With ~95 % of the Big One property remaining unexplored and hosting vast areas of newly exposed outcrop due to glacial and snowpack retreat, it provides for excellent additional long-term discovery potential. The Big One discovery has already garnered serious interest from multiple miners and institutions alike. The company looks forward to the maiden drill program, which could very quickly evolve into a world-class gold discovery."

ELDORADO PORPHRYRY SYSTEM / 11 KM HIGHWAY OF GOLD HIGHLIGHTS

Whopper vein: grab samples from 5 m wide quartz-sulphide vein hosted in an 8 m wide mineralized shear zone returned 16.04 g/t AuEq (13.12 g/t Au, 169.88 g/t Ag, 0.51 % Cu, 1.65 % Pb, 0.42 % Zn) as well as 13.10 g/t AuEq (10.62 g/t Au, 206.32 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu, 0.77 % Zn, 0.01 % Pb) and 7.42 g/t AuEq (6.01 g/t Au, 121.97 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu, 0.06 % Pb, 0.09 % Zn). The Whopper vein is exposed on surface for 100 m and remains open along strike where it goes under snowpack and ice. The quartz vein consists of lenses and seams of massive pyrite and galena contained in the quartz vein and stockwork. The high-grade Whopper vein geochemical and geophysical signatures are indicative of a porphyry source at depth. This target is drill ready.Big One Whopper Image 1Big One Whopper Image 2, Big One Whopper Image 3,Big One Whopper Image 4, Big One Whopper Video

Big Mac Vein: Grab sample from a quartz-sulphide vein hosted in a 4 m wide shear zone that contains stringers of semi-massive galena as well as clots of chalcopyrite and pyrite assayed 41.46 g/t AuEq (37.98 g/t Au, 70.37 g/t Ag, 0.24 % Cu, 5.72 % Pb, 3.93 % Zn), as well as 10.67 g/t AuEq (10.61 g/t Au, 3.55 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu, 0.01 % Pb, 0.01 % Zn). The Big Mac vein is exposed for 50 m where it goes under overburden/ice and remains open. The Big Mac vein's geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. Big One Big Mac ImageBig One Big Mac Video

Giant Vein: Channel sample across 1.5 m quartz vein with lenses and stringers of semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite and pyrite returned 6.10 g/t AuEq (5.06 g/t Au, 91.41 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu, 0.05 % Pb, 0.03 % Zn). The vein extends vertically for 30 m and remains open within a large gossanous area 100 m wide. The Giant vein's geochemical signature is conducive for a porphyry source that is also indicated by geophysical anomalies at depth. This target is drill ready. Big One Giant Image

Deluxe Vein: Channel sample across a 45 cm vein containing semi-massive galena and pyrite assayed 37.20 g/t AuEq (12.12 g/t Au, 2084.61 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu, 8.04 % Pb, 0.01 % Zn) as well as 7.68 g/t AuEq (3.39 g/t Au, 380.15 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu, 0.11 % Pb, 0.01 % Zn). The vein is up to 2 m wide and has been traced along strike for 150 m and remains open. The Deluxe vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. Big One_Deluxe ImageBig One Deluxe Video

Double Decker: Grab sample from a set of intersecting quartz-sulphide veins up to 50 cm wide and exposed for 60 m returned 22.04 g/t AuEq (19.82 g/t Au, 216.65 g/t Ag). The veins contain seams of semi-massive galena and pyrite and remain open. The Double Decker vein has a geophysical anomaly at depth that is conducive for a porphyry source. This target is drill ready. Big One DoubleDecker

Eldorado consists of a high-grade polymetallic gold-silver zone named Highway of Gold that stretches 11 km and remains open on newly exposed bedrock along the fringes of the Geology Ridge icefield and Decker Creek glacier

Eldorado demarks an area of 7.5 Km of recently exposed bedrock containing substantial propylitic alteration, hydrothermal veining, and epithermal veining with 200 quartz-sulphide veins up to 8 m wide containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena with grades up to 79.01 g/t Au (2.54 oz/t Au) and 3157 g/t Ag (101.5 oz/t Ag), that remains open

The polymetallic veins, alteration signature, geochemical path finder element signature, and geophysical anomalies strongly indicate the presence of a common buried gold-silver-copper rich porphyry feeder source at depth responsible for the extensive high-grade veining confirmed on surface

The newly exposed Eldorado system contains 200 veins over an area of 1.2 km by 800 m that remains open. Within this zone, veins up to 8 m wide and striking up to 500 m were observed (Whopper vein), containing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena, indicated to be the source of historic high-grade gold-silver angular float samples reported in the 1960s in the valley below. Both the zone and the system remain open and are drill ready.

At least two extensive areas with strong porphyry potential have been identified where the distribution of geochemical path finder elements overlaps with strong geophysical anomalies as well as multiple gold-rich polymetallic veins in outcrop and clearly corresponds to the typical signature observed within or in close proximity to a porphyry system.Big One Geochemistry Maps

The results from the August 2024 reconnaissance exploration program on the Big One property confirmed the excellent untapped exploration potential of the area with the discovery of the extensive high-grade Eldorado gold-silver-copper system found along the 11 km Highway of Gold in newly exposed outcrop around the fringes of the snowfields/glaciers. The Eldorado discovery is bordered by an extensive zone of propylitic alteration halo covering an area of 4 km by 1 km and porphyry textures in outcrop, which, coupled with buried geophysical anomalies and strong geochemical pathfinder element signatures, strongly indicates the presence of a large mineralizing (porphyry) system or systems at depth indicated to be the origin of the extensive high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralization confirmed in veins on surface that remains open.

The Big One property covers 33,693 hectares of world-class geologic terrain in the heart of the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada. The property is largely unexplored, and only recently, due to ongoing rapid glacial and snowpack abatement, has an opportunity been provided to explore extensive areas of the newly exposed outcrop, which has strong potential for discovery today and into the future.

The Eldorado system is indicated to be the source of angular float samples with grades up to 16.9 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag, discovered in the early 1960s. Eldorado corresponds to the location of the source that was suggested by renowned geologist and glaciation expert Dr. Richard E Kucera in 1990 to the west of the boulder field at an elevation of >4700 ft, which at the time was covered by permanent snow and ice. Big One Float Zone

We have only started to scratch the property's surface and have likely only seen the tip of the iceberg. A number of mineralized occurrences, including porphyry and extensive high-grade polymetallic veins, were discovered on the Big One property, clearly demonstrating the enormous untapped potential of this area, which could quickly evolve into a new world-class discovery.

Table 1: Assay highlights from the Big One property

Sample ID Sample Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (g/t) D751282 Grab 79.01 53.49 0.13 0.43 0.80 80.08 D751966 Grab 56.54 23.40 0.03 0.02 0.03 56.84 D751216 Grab 37.98 70.37 0.24 5.72 3.93 41.46 D751164 Grab 2.03 3157.89 0.38 2.04 0.31 38.28 D751191 Channel 12.12 2084.61 0.02 8.04 0.00 37.20 D751156 Grab 33.72 128.83 0.27 2.71 0.27 36.11 D751964 Talus 23.47 105.31 1.37 0.01 0.00 26.07 D750389 Grab 8.10 1421.50 1.11 0.15 2.70 26.01 D751163 Float 23.97 2.75 0.02 2.16 0.13 24.53 D751209 Grab 19.82 216.65 0.00 0.00 0.00 22.24 D750394 Grab 13.12 169.88 0.51 1.65 0.42 16.04 D751285 Grab 3.74 101.58 7.96 0.01 0.01 13.18 D751975 Grab 10.62 206.32 0.00 0.77 0.01 13.10 D750192 Grab 3.44 230.39 6.61 0.00 0.01 12.91 D751943 Grab 4.00 99.85 0.30 15.35 8.35 11.32 D750198 Float 6.01 32.31 0.14 0.04 15.30 11.21 D750608 Grab 10.62 3.55 0.00 0.01 0.01 10.67 D751154 Grab 5.72 219.32 0.22 1.81 1.34 9.20 D751969 Float 5.59 187.89 0.40 1.91 0.98 8.82 D751284 Float 6.34 56.05 0.03 6.78 0.59 8.66 D751151 Float 2.79 95.04 0.01 20.00 1.22 8.59 D751192 Channel 3.39 380.15 0.01 0.11 0.00 7.68 D751104 Float 3.79 187.22 0.30 4.60 1.12 7.54 D750395 Grab 6.01 121.97 0.01 0.06 0.09 7.42 D751939 Channel 5.06 91.41 0.00 0.05 0.03 6.10 D751107 Float 4.09 74.75 0.22 1.20 0.95 5.71 D751112 Float 4.94 60.63 0.00 0.31 0.02 5.70 D751158 Grab 4.60 33.15 0.04 1.36 0.02 5.31 D750657 Grab 3.71 41.29 0.76 0.01 0.02 4.98 D751215 Grab 2.96 105.47 0.04 0.04 2.15 4.84 D750094 Grab 0.02 100.05 1.01 0.06 8.60 4.83 D750656 Grab 1.56 100.27 0.06 7.88 0.25 4.53 D750088 Grab 0.16 166.59 0.04 7.63 1.50 4.18 D750664 Float 0.46 224.12 0.02 4.51 0.08 3.99 D751697 Grab 0.09 97.20 2.35 0.01 0.07 3.65 D751283 Float 0.26 14.00 3.02 0.00 0.00 3.57 D751946 Grab 0.02 125.23 0.72 0.18 4.35 3.54 D751699 Grab 2.15 67.96 0.01 2.63 0.06 3.51 D751195 Channel 1.61 36.67 0.82 1.27 0.71 3.37 D750554 Channel 0.05 80.48 0.35 1.05 5.34 3.17 D750199 Grab 0.15 113.29 0.01 7.73 0.05 3.13 D751836 Chip 0.22 98.74 0.00 5.21 1.59 2.95 D751845 Chip 2.63 27.78 0.00 0.01 0.00 2.95 D751972 Channel 1.42 44.82 0.03 3.43 0.68 2.90 D751846 Grab 2.59 24.90 0.01 0.00 0.00 2.87 D751207 Grab 0.04 3.30 0.01 12.65 0.01 2.85 D751109 Grab 1.65 86.36 0.10 0.01 0.03 2.73 D751962 Grab 0.55 86.59 0.26 1.17 1.98 2.65 D751968 Grab 1.49 58.18 0.01 1.68 0.13 2.55 D751153 Grab 0.83 82.95 0.38 0.08 1.16 2.52 D751213 Float 1.65 59.19 0.02 0.31 0.02 2.41 D751992 Grab 0.33 100.07 0.03 3.27 0.06 2.21 D750448 Grab 0.42 65.04 0.03 4.57 0.09 2.20 D750086 Channel 0.17 16.43 0.12 1.11 4.70 2.16 D751947 Grab 0.01 68.75 0.48 0.09 2.81 2.16 D750555 Channel 0.05 68.88 0.17 1.03 2.65 2.03 D751165 Grab 1.95 2.75 0.00 0.01 0.01 1.99 D750393 Grab 1.01 38.49 0.02 1.79 0.37 1.97 D750449 Grab 0.24 27.68 0.01 6.38 0.02 1.96 D751194 Grab 0.44 110.84 0.01 0.08 0.09 1.74 D750197 Grab 0.10 95.55 0.02 1.43 0.53 1.66 D750195 Grab 0.33 15.65 0.07 2.21 1.77 1.60 D750083 Channel 0.81 32.15 0.01 1.63 0.12 1.57 D751251 Grab 1.27 12.39 0.11 0.02 0.02 1.53 D750552 Channel 0.02 32.45 0.24 0.04 2.82 1.51 D751948 Grab 0.11 53.19 0.01 3.48 0.07 1.49 D751993 Grab 1.20 10.66 0.03 0.35 0.17 1.48 D751116 Grab 1.27 14.42 0.00 0.01 0.01 1.44 D750553 Channel 0.02 25.81 0.22 0.06 2.82 1.42 D751115 Grab 0.05 44.66 0.02 0.95 2.03 1.40 D750607 Grab 0.68 44.82 0.00 0.75 0.03 1.36 D751941 Grab 0.35 28.01 0.06 0.64 1.54 1.34 D750095 Channel 0.06 50.63 0.07 1.56 0.93 1.32 D750093 Channel 0.02 43.65 0.15 0.65 1.65 1.31 D751159 Grab 0.54 28.12 0.03 1.93 0.03 1.31 D751599 Float 0.05 71.52 0.02 1.54 0.23 1.27 D750091 Channel 0.02 52.72 0.13 0.07 1.40 1.18 D751193 Grab 0.44 20.10 0.48 0.01 0.01 1.17 D750087 Channel 0.14 36.37 0.00 1.49 0.91 1.15 D751945 Grab 0.02 29.84 0.08 1.53 1.17 1.13 D751835 Chip 0.12 24.61 0.05 1.76 0.75 1.05

The Big One property is situated in a region that is well known for hosting world-class precious metal and porphyry deposits, several of which occur near the property including the multiple porphyry systems at Galore Creek (12,159 million pounds of copper, 9.438 million ounces of gold, 174.086 million ounces of silver), the world's largest known gold reserve at KSM (47.3 million ounces of gold, 160 million ounces of silver, 7.32 billion pounds of copper) and the polymetallic copper project at Shaft Creek (5 billion pounds of copper, 3.7 million ounces of gold, 16.4 million ounces of silver), as well as the Brucejack high-grade epithermal gold deposit (14 million ounces of gold, 91.8 million ounces of silver), and the structurally controlled high-grade hydrothermal gold-silver zones at Trophy and Sphal Creek. The property geology is favorable to host these types of deposits as confirmed by the presence of extensive areas of propylitic alteration, untested geophysical anomalies, strong silt, soil and rock geochemistry, including path finder elements directly related to porphyry systems, key structures and textures, porphyry-style mineralization, and high-grade polymetallic veins, that have been discovered within the Big One claims. Big One Property Map

The Big One property can be accessed year-round via helicopter from the Glenora/Telegraph Creek Road at the Barrington Mine (33 km to the north-northeast) and the Galore Creek Road (15 km to the southeast). The Canadian government committed $20 M to extend/improve the Galore Creek Road within 15 km of the Big One property. The property is only 2 km west of the Scud River airstrip used in the early days of Galore Creek.

The Big One property exploration qualifies for the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC).

About the B-ALL Syndicate

The B-ALL Syndicate is a highly specialized geologic team of project generators with a proven track record of success. The Syndicate is focused on unexplored areas of glacial and snowpack retreat, providing new opportunities for material discovery in world-class geologic terrain. The B-ALL Syndicate is on track with discovery as demonstrated with Big One and other properties generated by the J2 Syndicate that were subsequently optioned out resulting in the material Surebet discovery with Goliath Resources. The B-ALL Syndicate team consists of many of the same J2 Syndicate members who have played key roles from inception in the exploration teams for both Goliath Resources and Juggernaut Exploration and are responsible for multiple discoveries. Juggernaut Exploration has a significant interest in the B-ALL Syndicate.

Big One option

All payments are optional. Subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, Juggernaut will commit to issuing 18,000,000 units on or before April 2nd, 2027; the units will have a 5-year warrant issued at market price on April 2nd, 2027, to earn 49%. Juggernaut can elect to pay an additional 18,000,000 units on or before April 2nd, 2033; the units will have a 5-year warrant issued at market price to earn 80% of the Bigone property. Juggernaut can earn an additional 20% interest in the Property (for a 100% interest ) by delivering to the B-All Syndicate, by April 2, 2034, a NI 43-101 technical report which includes an inferred resource calculation of gold equivalent mineral ounces of all minerals on the Property in the aggregate; within six months of the delivery of the NI 43-101 report pay to the B-All Syndicate USD $1 million plus USD $1 for every gold equivalent ounce outlined in the NI 43-101 technical report. Juggernaut will be required to produce an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Property every thirty-six (36) months commencing April 2, 2034. Juggernaut will pay the B-All Syndicate a cash bonus of USD $1 for every additional gold equivalent ounce of gold in the inferred mineral resource category outlined by each NI 43-101 technical report produced on the Bigone Property. A royalty ("Royalty") of 3% of net smelter returns ("NSR") and other returns from all production from the Property will be payable to the B-All Syndicate, in cash or in-kind (i.e., gold and other Minerals produced from the Property) at the option of the B-All Syndicate. Juggernaut will have the right and option to reduce the Royalty on Juggernaut's interest in the Property from 3% to 2.5% by paying US$1,500,000 to the B-All Syndicate not later than April 2, 2032.

About CASERM (Center To Advance The Science Of Exploration To Reclamation In Mining)

Juggernaut is a paying member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization that represents a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech aimed at transforming the way that geoscience data is used in the mineral resource industry. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision-making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources and continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation.

Qualified Person

Tyler Punk, P. Geo is the qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Stuart

President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer

604-559-8028

info@juggernautexploration.com

www.juggernautexploration.com

Other

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the Paragon Geochemical labs facilities in Surrey, BC or ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver, BC. Paragon Geochemical is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. Samples submitted to Paragon received gold and silver analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple (300-500g) jars that are submitted for photon assay. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, causing them to emit secondary gamma rays, which are measured to identify and quantify the metals present. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.