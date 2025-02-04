Angkor Advances Magnetics at Andong Bor to Define Drill Targets, Oddar Meanchey, Banthey Meanchey Provinces

GRANDE PRAIRIE - (February 4, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK) ("ANGKOR") announces ground magnetic surveys on Thmei North and Thmei South prospects on the Andong Bor license with partner CanBodia Copper Corp. ("CCC"). The program is being completed to confirm drill targets on the copper gold porphyry systems on the license, which straddles Oddar Meanchey and Banthey Meanchey provinces in the northwest quadrant of Cambodia.

While the Lunar New Year celebrations affect a good portion of SE Asia from Jan. 25th to mid-February, the Angkor team continues with its mineral exploration including advancing ground magnetics at Andong Bor. Funded with partner CCC, the teams strive to prove the potential copper resource on several prospects. Previous drilling showed results of over 100 metres of 0.53% copper equivalent. ANGKOR CONFIRMS 108 METRES OF 0.53% COPPER EQUIVALENT AT ANDONG BOR, CAMBODIA | Angkor Resources Corp.



Above: blue and gold areas of survey area, including Thmei North and Thmei South

Below: Grant Roberts, analyst, and Socheata Yi, geologist with magnetometer, prepare for ground survey at Andong Bor.



The work program includes 19 lines 100 metres apart through Thmei North that are each 2200 metres long and 32 lines through Thmei South that are each 2500 metres long. Specifically, they are looking for differentiation in intrusive rocks and sedimentary rocks. Magnetite is an alteration mineral associated with copper mineralization. Areas with a high magnetic response may also be areas with copper mineralization. The magnetometer takes automatic readings as the technicians walk the lines.

Above: Angkor's geologist checks settings on portable magnetometer.

Below: Angkor's Geotech and local personnel trek down a grid line.

Automatic readings on each line are fed back as data, analyzed, and then the information becomes part of the data set for the prospect.

The results of the survey will be processed, analyzed and interpreted, and then will be used to help define drill targets on both prospects. The survey and readings will be completed in late February with results announced shortly thereafter.

The Managing Director for CCC was present at the Andong Bor site this past week and confirmed he was pleased with the progress being made and the crew that Angkor has deployed for this project.

Angkor and CCC are looking forward to finished data interpretation and drilling locations being finalized.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

ANGKOR Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia. Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

