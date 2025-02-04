Japan Gold Announces Sale of Royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties

Vancouver, February 4, 2025 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investment agreement dated February 4, 2025 (the "Investment Agreement") with Japan Gold KK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("JGKK" and, together with Japan Gold, the "JGC Parties") and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko"), pursuant to which, among other things, the JGC Parties have created and sold to Osisko (the "Transaction") a 1.5% net smelter return royalty (the "Initial Royalty") on certain of the JGC Parties' properties and assets in Japan that are not (or subsequently are not) subject to the Strategic Alliance Agreement (as defined below) (collectively, the "Royalty Properties"), as evidenced by a royalty agreement entered into by the JGC Parties and Osisko concurrently with the Investment Agreement, for cash consideration of US$5,000,000.

Mr. John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold, said, "We are pleased to work with Osisko as a strategic partner to advance our exploration of epithermal gold properties in Japan. Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company with a strong portfolio of over 180 royalties and streams and provides well-respected technical expertise. The Transaction allows us to accelerate our exploration activities across Japan to unlock the significant mineral potential of our projects through a non-dilutive financing." Mr. Proust added, "As a first mover in Japan, the Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in areas of past producing gold mines and surrounding the Hishikari Mine, a major gold deposit and one of the world's highest-grade gold producers. These districts have the geological potential to support significant discoveries."

On the first anniversary of the Investment Agreement, or such other date mutually agreed to between the JGC Parties and Osisko, Osisko will have the option to purchase an additional 0.5% net smelter return royalty (together with the Initial Royalty, as the case may be, the "Royalty") from JGKK on the Royalty Properties, for additional cash consideration of US$3,000,000 payable by Osisko to the Company on such date.

The Royalty is a secured obligation of the JGC Parties evidenced initially by, among other things, a share pledge by the Company of JGKK's shares as well as by a guarantee from Japan Gold, with a full security package to be put in place by the parties following further consultation with the applicable governmental authorities and to the extent permitted under applicable laws and the strategic alliance agreement dated February 23, 2020 (the "Strategic Alliance Agreement") among the JGC Parties and Barrick Gold Corp.. Japan Gold has granted Osisko certain rights as part of the transaction, including a right of first refusal on future royalty and stream transactions on present and future Japan Gold properties that are not subject to the Strategic Alliance Agreement.

The Company expects the net proceeds of the Transaction will be primarily used by the JGC Parties for the exploration, development and general advancement of the Royalty Properties, with the balance to be used for general capital purposes.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corp..

