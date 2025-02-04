EMX Announces Resignation of Chris Wright, Confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Energy

Vancouver, February 4, 2025 - EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") congratulates EMX board member, Mr. Chris Wright, on his confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Energy under President Donald Trump. Mr. Wright was confirmed as Secretary on February 3, 2025 in a bipartisan vote in the U.S. Senate and will now join the Cabinet of the United States in Washington, D.C. Mr. Wright is known for his innovations and entrepreneurial contributions to the energy sector, but also for his focus on humanitarian efforts such as co-founding the Bettering Human Lives Foundation. He has been a spirited contributor at EMX board meetings and management discussions. As a consequence of his confirmation, Mr. Wright will step down from the board of EMX. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Wright for his contributions at EMX and is excited to observe his future role in leading and shaping the energy policy of the United States.

About EMX - EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

