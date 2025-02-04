Lake Winn Announces Issuance of Second Installment of Shares Under Agreement with Agora

Vancouver - Lake Winn Resources Corp. (TSXV: LWR, FSE: EE1A) (the "Company") wishes to announce that further to its news releases dated August 8, 2024, August 15, 2024, and November 1, 2024 it has issued 470,833 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.06 per Share to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") as the third installment payment of $25,000 plus applicable taxes. The Shares are issued in connection with the services provided by AGORA under a previously announced advertising agreement with AGORA. The issued Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% owned Little Nahanni Pegmatite project located in the Northwest Territories near the Yukon Border. The project covers 9682.5 hectares that includes a major portion of a 13 km-long, and up to 500 m wide, lithium, cesium, and tantalum pegmatite dyke swarm. The project has had historic drilling and channel sampling that confirm significant lithium, tantalum, cesium, and tin.

