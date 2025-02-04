Teck to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on February 20, 2025

VANCOUVER, Feb. 04, 2025 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results before market open on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET Listen-Only Webcast: here Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 1.647.484.8814 or 1.844.763.8274 Quote "Teck Resources", to join the call Alternate, pre-register to the call for Q&A: registration link

An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

