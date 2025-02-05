Route 109 Commences Winter Drill Program at Dunlop Bay Targeting VMS and Gold

Vancouver, February 5, 2025 - Route 109 Resources Inc. (TSXV: RTE) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("Route109" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a 3,000 to 4,000 m drill program at its Dunlop Bay project (see Figure 1), targeting both Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) and gold mineralization on the property. In addition to the drilling program, the winter exploration program will also include an electromagnetic borehole survey. This survey will provide important data for modelling additional conductive plates for any new VMS discoveries.

Figure 1: Regional Geology of Dunlop Bay property. References: Fenelon, GM1632, and GM05804

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/239646_a5b6fdbe84dc6878_001full.jpg

The program will test the Dunlop Bay North historical VMS showing (see Figure 2) where compilation of historical data from hole ME-10 highlighted presence of Zn-Cu mineralization with an intersection of 6.55 m returning 1.08% Zn and 0.18% Cu from 45.72 to 52.27 m followed by 4.57 m at 1.15% Zn and 0.11% Cu from 57.91 to 62.48 m (GM 05804). Reinterpretation of historical VTEM survey covering the area (GL170390) with Maxwell model which delivered two electromagnetic plate targets. Location of those modelled plates correlated with drillhole compilation data revealed the modelled conductors were not intersected by previous historical drilling programs. This Route109 drill program will test these conductors on the property.

Figure 2: Geology of Dunlop Bay property and location of targeted area.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/239646_a5b6fdbe84dc6878_002full.jpg

The 2025 winter program also aims to test and extend the Dunlop Bay West Cu-Au-Mo-Ag showing that historically returned an intersection of 18.29 m (5.11 m estimated true thickness) at 1.24% Cu, 1.32 g/t Au, 1032 ppm MoS2 and 14.36 g/t Ag from 30.94 to 49.22 m in drillhole G4 (GM16342). This showing was drilled over 155 m down plunge with drillhole BD-22-01 by Route109 in the previous drilling program at Dunlop Bay West and returned 6.70 m (6.37 m estimated true thickness) at 0.39% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 170 ppm Mo and 5.56 g/t Ag (see Press Release: February 9, 2023 for details on the drill hole and QA/QC procedures).

The semi-massive to massive lens is hosted along a calco-alkaline felsic to intermediate rock trend with a similar geochemical signature as the B-26 deposits located about 95 km and 35 km respectively to the west of the Dunlop Bay property (see Figure 3).

Figure 3: Regional geology highlighting the interpreted B-26, Daniel-25, Dunlop Bay horizon.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/239646_a5b6fdbe84dc6878_003full.jpg

Finally, the program will test the region surrounding trench NW-2 which had significant surface gold assays from a previous Route109 exploration program (see Press Release: November 30, 2023) that increased the historical mineralized Marcelle-Edith gold trend to 2.5 km by 500 m.

Laurentia Exploration of Saguenay Quebec will be responsible for the drilling program, core logging and sample selection for geochemical sampling and assay. To expedite processing of the core, a core shack has been set up in Matagami Quebec to conduct core logging and sampling of the drill core before being shipped to ALS lab.

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed, and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The exploration and soil program were planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Route 109 Resources Inc.

Route 109 Resources Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. Route109 is currently fully focused on its 100% interest in the two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

Route109 common shares trade under the symbol "RTE" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Route 109 Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the King Tut and Dunlop Bay properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" , "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the King Tut and Dunlop Bay projects; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in resource estimates, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in areas in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239646