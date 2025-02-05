Eminent's Remaining Assays from First Completed Drill Hole Hits up to 8 g/t Gold in Getchell Trend Analogue

Vancouver, February 5, 2025 - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) ('the Company' or 'Eminent') is pleased to provide the remaining core assays for its first complete hole (HSC002) at the Hot Springs Range Project in Nevada (see Figures 1 and 2 for location) and to update progress on its current drill hole (HSC003).

Eminent completed the first core hole HSC002* in its maiden drill program at the Otis target within the Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") (see NR dated 01/16/25). The objective of the drill hole was to look for geologic and geochemical indicators that HSRP is an analogue to the prolific Getchell Trend (50-million-ounce gold endowment1) 15 km across the Eden Valley (Figure 2). The hole encountered significant alteration in the form of silica and hematite replacement of volcanic rocks and limestone (Figure 3 (plan) and Figure 4 (cross-section)).

The results released on January 16, 2025, only included select samples from HSC002 gold rush assays, such as the reported 2.9 meters (m) of 2.2 g/t gold (Au) and 2,107 ppm arsenic (As), starting at 272.8 m downhole. Now, all of the remaining assays have returned.

Three significant new intercepts include:

3.9 m of 2.4 g/t Au, including 0.5 m of 8 g/t Au and 807 ppm As, starting at 310.4 m

4.6 m of 1.4 g/t Au including 0.9 m of 4.4 g/t Au and 2,252 ppm As, starting at 347.1 m

1.4 m of 2.4 g/t Au and 724 ppm As, starting at 358.2 m

The core intercepts are illustrated in the cross-section in Figure 4, and photos of the new intercepts can be found in Figures 5 and 6. In addition to these intercepts, sixteen new samples were assayed, with results ranging from 0.1 g/t Au to 1.3 g/t Au, starting at a depth of 48 m and continuing intermittently to a depth of 475 m downhole.

Table 1. Intercepts from drill hole HSC002 at Eminent's HSRP Project

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) As (ppm) NR date 272.8 275.7 2.9 2.2 2107 1/16/25 310.4 314.3 3.9* 2.4 807 today 347.1 351.6 4.6* 1.4 2252 today 358.2 359.7 1.4 2.4 724 today *Composite assays

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director commented:

"We are very pleased with the gold and arsenic mineralization occurring over a 427-meter interval in our first completed hole, which was drilled parallel to a key target structure into a blind target. The four significant intercepts are a great validation for our model and suggest that we are in the unveiling of a strong gold-mineralizing system. The presence of strong arsenic mineralization provides evidence that we are exploring a Carlin-type system.

Our second hole is also encountering some interesting alteration, as well as some major faults, which are supporting our geologic model."

Core hole HSC003 is in progress and has encountered significant alteration, with assays pending for the top part of the hole. Although not complete, Eminent believes that drill hole HSC003 will further validate the structural and mineralization model.

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"These results are beyond what we expected for our very first hole as a company, as well as for the very first hole on the other side of the Getchell Trend, where nobody has drilled before. We look forward to finishing our second hole in the near future and await its assay results with great anticipation."

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Company implemented a sample quality control/quality assurance ("QA/QC") program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half placed in sealed bags. A QA/QC program included field standards, duplicates, or blanks inserted every 20 samples. Sample preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis were performed by ALS Chemex, with sample preparation and subsequent analysis conducted at the ALS facility in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, Canada. ALS Chemex applied their own in-house QA/QC program. Composite intercepts were derived from zones that assayed above one g/t Au over more than a meter.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Michael Dufresne, PGeo. Mr. Dufresne is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Figure 1. Eminent Project Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/239648_3e3d156454137b7b_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Location Map of HSRP project relative to the Getchell Trend,

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/239648_3e3d156454137b7b_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Plan map showing lithology, significant faults, anomalous zones and traces of drill hole HSC002 and HSC003. Hole HSC003: 55 deg dip In Progress

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/239648_3e3d156454137b7b_004full.jpg

Figure 4. Cross-Section of drill hole HSC002 showing the zone of gold and arsenic enrichment (light green line), depth and values of composite intercepts and number and position of intermittent individual samples assaying between 0.1 g/t and 1.3 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/239648_3e3d156454137b7b_005full.jpg

Figure 5. Gold and Arsenic-enriched drill core from HSC-002. The composite intercept is 3.9 m of 2.4 g/t gold and 807 ppm arsenic starting at 310.4 meters hole depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/239648_3e3d156454137b7b_006full.jpg

Figure 6. Gold and Arsenic-enriched drill core from HSC-002. The composite intercept is 4.6 m of 1.4 g/t gold and 2252 ppm arsenic starting at 347.1 meters hole depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/239648_3e3d156454137b7b_007full.jpg

Figure 6. Drill hole in progress. The trace of the drill hole is B-B' is shown on the plan map in Figure 3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1937/239648_3e3d156454137b7b_008full.jpg

https://s25.q4cdn.com/322814910/files/doc_downloads/operations/ngm/Turquoise-Ridge-Technical-Report-March2024.pdf

Nevada Gold Mines. (2021, May 20). Investor Day Presentation. Barrick Gold Corp. Lane, T., Harvey, T., Moritz, R., Samari, H., & Breckenridge, L. (2021). Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report Granite Creek Mine Project Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Global Resource

*DHC001 aborted to unusual drilling conditions at 21 meters

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Sun

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Eminent Gold Corp.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Gilbert South and Celts.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated completion of the private placement and the use of proceeds from the private placement. Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239648