Gold Hunter Resources Announces a $1.2M Private Placement

Vancouver, February 5, 2025 - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (FSE: 6RH) (OTC Pink: GHREF) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company"), a junior exploration company with a premier district-scale gold project in Newfoundland, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1,200,000.

Gold Hunter welcomes participation from both existing and new investors. Notably, key shareholder Eric Sprott has confirmed his commitment to this financing. Proceeds will be used primarily for marketing and general corporate purposes.

"This financing will position Gold Hunter to aggressively advance and market the Great Northern opportunity, ensuring its full potential is recognized by investors and key stakeholders," said Sean Kingsley, President & CEO. "With 2025 on the horizon, we're excited to complete a full-property VTEM airborne survey, which will pave the way for the project's first truly aggressive expansion drill campaigns, aimed at unlocking value and defining its scale and potential. Newfoundland and Labrador is a world-class mining jurisdiction, and with our strategic position in an emerging premier gold district, we are committed to maximizing exposure, accelerating exploration, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

Private Placement Details

Up to 20,000,000 units priced at $0.06 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000.

Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant.

Each full warrant is exercisable at $0.12 for a period of 24 months.

The offering is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period.

If, following the final closing date of the Offering, the Company's common shares close at or above $0.30 on the CSE (or such other exchange on which the shares may trade) for ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the warrant expiry date by issuing a news release. The warrants would then expire 30 days from the date of that notice.

There may be a finder's fee paid in connection with this financing.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs data-driven exploration strategies to unlock value in Newfoundland's emerging mining districts.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals, Gold Hunter assembled the Great Northern Project, expanding its strike length by 64% to 40 kilometres. Positioned in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold regions, the Company is committed to responsible exploration and maximizing shareholder value.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.













Sean A. Kingsley

President, CEO, and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors such as metal price fluctuations, exploration results, project modifications, economic conditions, and regulatory changes may impact the Company's plans and performance.

Gold Hunter undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239688