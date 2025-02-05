CopperCorp Provides Summer Field Program Update at Razorback

Vancouver, February 5, 2025 - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Company's 100% Razorback Copper-Gold-REE property in western Tasmania, Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights

Gravity survey - Detailed ground gravity surveys scheduled to commence during mid-February.

Induced Polarization survey - Permitting approvals received for gridding and IP surveys at Jukes and Hydes.

Rock sampling - Extensive surface rock sampling programs at Jukes, Hydes and other locations within the Razorback license is ongoing.

Sean Westbrook, Vice President of exploration, commented:

"The planned geophysical surveys at Razorback will provide important additional data towards enhancing the definition of mineralization targets and future drill hole planning at the highly prospective Razorback copper-gold targets.

Higher resolution gravity data will enable us to confirm and more accurately define prospective gravity anomalies such as at Jukes and Hydes where overlapping magnetic and gravity anomalies indicate compelling IOCG type targets1.

Planned gradient array and pole-dipole IP surveys will seek to delineate sulphide-rich alteration and mineralization in 2D and 3D and thereby significantly enhance our ability to identify priority targets for future drill testing. Historical gradient IP survey data over Jukes indicates a strong IP chargeability response extending over a +700m strike length associated with anomalous geochemistry and mineralization at surface2. Drilling at Jukes is currently limited to the extreme southern end of the IP chargeability anomaly2, while the prospective Hydes target remains untested by drilling.

Further impetus to carry out these geophysical surveys is provided by the nearby Mt Lyell Cu-Au system located 10km north of Jukes. Copper-gold mineralization is known to be associated with strong IP chargeability anomalies, and the larger Cu-Au orebodies are associated with gravity anomalies1."

Ground Gravity Surveys

Ground gravity surveys planned for the Jukes, Hydes, South Darwin and Linda priority target areas are scheduled to commence during mid-February 2025. Geophysical contractors Fender Geophysics have been engaged to carry out the surveys.

As previously announced1, both the Jukes and Hydes target zones contain highly prospective overlapping magnetic and gravity features characteristic of IOCG type deposits. Recent drilling at the Jukes prospect confirmed significant Cu-Au mineralization associated with chlorite-magnetite alteration flanking the core of the magnetic pipe feature at Jukes. Similarities are also recognised with the Mt Lyell Cu-Au system (3Mt contained copper at 1% Cu, and 3Moz contained gold at 0.3g/t Au) where anomalous gravity features are associated with large sub-vertical orebody pipes that have depth extensive chlorite-magnetite-apatite-biotite alteration zones.

Induced Polarization Surveys

Exploration work program approvals for gridding and ground exploration surveys, including Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical surveys have been obtained for the Jukes and Hydes target zone areas. The approvals, obtained in January and early February 2025, allow for track and grid line line-cutting at both prospects to assist with access for ground survey crews and equipment. Track cutting crews and IP contractors are currently being sourced with the timing for IP surveys tentatively scheduled for April 2025.

As previously reported2, a recent review of historical geochemical and geophysical survey data from the Jukes prospect area identified significant IP chargeability anomalies broadly coincident with anomalous magnetics (magnetite alteration), surface geochemistry and historical mine workings over the prospect area. Two large zones of anomalous chargeability (>20mv/v) have been identified through reprocessing of data from a historical Scintrex gradient array IP survey carried out in 19822.

CopperCorp's planned IP survey program at Jukes will employ pole-dipole arrays to provide vertical profile chargeability and resistivity imaging to depths of 300-400m below surface. The pole-dipole IP survey at Jukes will be carried out over zones of anomalous chargeability identified from the 1982 gradient array IP survey and may also be extended to test over anomalous gravity features that currently have no IP survey coverage.

At Hydes, both gradient array and pole-dipole array IP surveys are planned to cover the large coincident magnetic and gravity features. The gradient array will act as a reconnaissance style survey to identify anomalous chargeability zones for follow-up with pole-dipole survey to provide depth profile data and imaging to assist with drill hole targeting.

Rock Sampling and Ongoing Exploration

The exploration team has continued its focus at the Jukes prospect with surface outcrop channel sampling. To date over 200 samples have been taken since exploration operations started in January 2025. The Company looks forward to reporting results from these programs in the coming weeks.

Figure 1. Southern Skyline Project properties and exploration target areas with magnetic pseudocolour of magnetic intensity reduced to the pole (TMI RTP)4.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/239696_82a52b4b742bdaf5_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Location of the Razorback property and the Jukes Zone target area relative to the Mt Lyell copper-gold mine. Light blue outlines are CopperCorp's 100% owned licenses.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/239696_82a52b4b742bdaf5_003full.jpg

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline, AMC, and Whisky Creek copper-gold-REE projects in western Tasmania. The company is well-financed with approximately C$3.5M in working capital as reported in the November 27, 2024 news release3.

Qualified Person & National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Westbrook, VP Exploration for the Company. Mr. Westbrook is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The QP has been unable to verify the information on these adjacent properties and the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that is the subject of this news release.

