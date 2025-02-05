SLAM Reports Copper Nickel Assays At Goodwin

Zone Hole ID From To (m) Length Copper% Nickel% Cobalt% Cu_Eq% Logan GW2408 20.00 20.40 0.40 0.48 0.29 0.04 1.03 Logan GW2408 40.00 40.45 0.45 0.44 0.35 0.06 1.15 Logan GW2408 69.00 123.50 54.50 0.16 0.14 0.03 0.45 Logan GW2408 83.00 85.30 2.30 0.26 0.27 0.06 0.83 Logan GW2408 89.00 92.00 3.00 0.20 0.30 0.06 0.83 Logan GW2408 83.00 93.00 10.00 0.17 0.24 0.05 0.68 Logan GW2408 114.00 116.37 2.37 0.41 0.25 0.04 0.92 Logan GW2409 102.50 149.00 46.50 0.16 0.12 0.02 0.41 Logan GW2409 143.85 147.84 3.99 0.44 0.34 0.03 1.06 Logan GW2409 138.00 149.00 11.00 0.28 0.22 0.04 0.74 Granges GW2410 32.22 33.16 0.94 0.89 1.48 0.10 3.53 Granges GW2410 38.92 44.00 5.08 0.34 0.33 0.03 0.94 Granges GW2410 38.92 41.10 2.18 0.52 0.54 0.04 1.50 Granges GW2411 102.50 111.50 9.00 0.12 0.00 0.00 0.12 Granges GW2412 55.65 68.20 12.55 0.45 0.76 0.05 1.80 Logan GW2413 92.00 105.00 13.00 0.14 0.14 0.03 0.44 Logan GW2413 101.00 102.00 1.00 0.30 0.17 0.03 0.65 Logan GW2414 159.50 170.50 11.00 0.22 0.30 0.06 0.83 Logan GW2414 159.50 209.00 49.50 0.27 0.21 0.04 0.69 Logan GW2414 196.86 209.00 12.14 0.66 0.43 0.07 1.52 Logan GW2414 202.37 206.40 4.03 1.04 0.62 0.10 2.27

Goodwin Hole GW24 - Miramichi, New Brunswick ? SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("SLAM" or the "Company") (TSXV-SXL) is pleased to announce assay results for 7 additional holes drilled on its wholly owned Goodwin claims located 35 kilometers southwest of the Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. Results include 1.80% copper equivalent over 12.55 meters in hole GW24-12 and 1.52% copper equivalent over 12.14 meters in hole GW-14. Selected results are tabled below:

The Logan Zone: The 4 Logan zone holes in the table all intersected copper nickel mineralization including 1.52% copper equivalent over 12.14 meters at a depth of 197 meters in hole GW-14. Shallower and lower grade intercepts in holes GW24-09 and GW24-13 show the grade of the Logan zone increasing downward. To our knowledge, the mineral zone in GW24-14 is deeper than any previous core interval drilled at Goodwin. Assays are pending on GW24-15 which hit a similar zone at the same depth in a 50 meter easterly step-out.

The Farquharson Zone: All 5 holes on the Farquharson zone intersected copper nickel mineralization over core intervals ranging from 46 meters to 75 meters and grades ranging from 0.75% to 1.26% copper equivalent as previously reported. These holes define the Farquharson zone over a strike length of 140 meters and to a downhole depth of 130 meters. The Farquharson zone is located 1,000 meters southeast of the Logan zone as shown on the map below;

Figure 1 Goodwin Copper Nickel Zones - Aeromagnetics

Holes GW24-03 and GW24-04 were drilled on the same section in the middle of the Farquharson zone. The best results were obtained from the deepest hole, GW24-03 with 1.10% copper equivalent over 60.60 meters. The Farquharson cross section below shows the mineral zones in both holes. The potential depth extension of the Farquharson zone beneath hole GW24-03 will be a priority target for the 2025 drilling campaign.

Figure 2 Farquharson Cross Section Holes GW24-03 & GW24-04

The Granges Copper Nickel Zone: The 5 holes drilled to date have included a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.19% copper equivalent in hole GW24-02 (reported August 7, 2024) and 1.80% copper equivalent over 12.55 meters in hole GW24-12 from the table above. These results suggest considerable potential along strike and at depth.

The Goodwin claims now cover a trend of aeromagnetic anomalies associated with gabbro intrusions that extend from the Bruce copper nickel occurrence westward for 25,000. The new acquisition expands the Goodwin project to cover 11,450 hectares of prospective ground

QA-QC Procedures: Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged and delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Fredericton for multi-element analysis using their methods assay method AR-ICP. Samples that were over-limit (above 1%) for the ICP method were re-analyzed using method 8-AR.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a public resource company with a large portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The Company has reported significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 14 diamond drill holes completed on the Goodwin copper nickel project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. Highlights include a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.14% copper equivalent in Logan zone hole GW24-02, a 60.60 interval grading 1.17% copper equivalent in Farquharson zone hole GW24-03 and 1.80% copper equivalent over 12.55 meters in Logan zone hole GW24-12. Based on these significant drilling results, the Company expanded the Goodwin Project to 11,450 hectares to cover a 25 kilometer stretch of aeromagnetic anomalies associated with gabbro bodies and potential copper nickel occurrences. Assays are pending on hole GW24-15 drilled on the Logan zone.

Gold assays are pending on 117 core samples sawn from 2 holes drilled by Slam on its wholly owned Menneval gold project and submitted for fire assay to Actlabs. SLAM has previously discovered multiple gold veins on its wholly owned Menneval gold project. The Company reported gold bearing core intervals including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m in news releases on December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022.

In 2023, the Company reported quartz float grading up to 39.2 g/t gold on its Jake Lee project in the vicinity of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. is working on a 2.3 M ounce gold deposit in southern New Brunswick.

SLAM also owns the Mine Road copper zinc silver project adjacent to the former producing Heath Steele Mines property in the BMC. Successful diamond drill holes at Mine Road by previous workers include IL2014-003 with a 9-meter core interval grading 14.51% zinc, 5.86% lead, 0.67% copper and 139.9 g/t silver on the volcanogenic massive sulphide Railroad zone at Mine Road. (Doe Run Canadian Exploration ULC; 2015, New Brunswick Assessment Files, Report of Work 477877), The Railroad zone is 7,000 m east of the 20 million tonne former producing Heath Steele B Zone.

The Company is a project generator and received significant cash and share payments over the last 12 months as follows; 534,000 shares and 333,000 warrants (exercisable at $0.01) issued by Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) on March 01, 2024 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement and $25,000 cash plus 2,500,000 shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. (LOD) pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.

