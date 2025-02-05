Precipitate's Field Work Identifies Another New Gold + Copper Geochemical Anomaly at the Juan de Herrera Project, Dominican Republic

Vancouver - Precipitate Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Precipitate") (TSXV: PRG, OTCQB: PREIF) is pleased to announce surface rock sampling results from the ongoing prospecting and sampling program conducted over multiple newly identified gold-in-soil anomalies reported in recent months within its 100% owned Juan de Herrera Project ("Juan de Herrera" and the "Project") in the Dominican Republic.

Field crews have identified a new prospective rock and soil geochemical anomaly located within the southern portion of the Project, about 500 metres ("m") east of the copper-rich Southeast Zone. This newly discovered early-stage geochemical anomaly, dubbed Centro, has a combined soil sample + induced polarization ("IP") geophysical anomaly trend measuring up to 1.4 kilometres long and about 100m wide and has highlight rock samples reporting up to 2.0% Copper and 2.6 g/t gold*. Follow up sampling and hand trenching programs to assess the nature and extent on mineralization are planned in the near term. Highlight results from the latest work at the Centro Zone are as follows:

Centro Zone, Initial Highlights

Rock grab samples report up to 2.0% copper and up to 2.6 g/t gold collected from andesite volcanic lithologies which show variable silicification and pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization.

Cluster of three gold-in-soil anomalies, collectively covering a trend of about 1,400m long by about 100m wide; open to the northwest.

Coincident with strong resistivity high anomalies (mapping silica alteration?) and modest IP chargeability high anomalies.

Positioned between the Southeast and Jengibre South zones and part of three parallel northwest trending zones (matching the regional rock stratigraphy trend); an overall east-west distance of 2.7 kilometres.

Jeffrey Wilson, Precipitate's President and CEO stated, "Since reporting the identification of numerous new zones of elevated gold and/or base metals (copper, lead and zinc) in soil anomalies within the Juan de Herrera Project in August of last year and constructing an important new access road into the southern region of the Project, field crews have been busy ground truthing and collecting additional surface samples in and around these compelling areas. Recent follow up sampling programs conducted in recent months have not only expanded our understanding of established zones but yielded new discoveries such as the Centro and CN zones, further evidencing the Project's ongoing prospectivity. We look forward to additional positive progress as our work continues."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Gold-in-Soil Geochemical and IP Geophysical map, Centro Zone of the Juan de Herrera Project



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 1: Highlight rock grab sample, Centro Zone of the Juan de Herrera Project

The Company continues to follow up on the numerous recently announced anomalies stemming from the processing of over 8,000 soil samples previously taken at Juan de Herrera. Near term work will focus on the CN, Southeast and Centro zones, where ongoing exploration will include additional prospecting, rock sampling, detailed geological mapping and selective hand trench channel sampling.

The Company's website has additional information, maps and figures of recent and historical Juan de Herrera project data.

* Rock grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

For reference: g/t = grams per tonne, Au = gold, m = metres, millivolts per volt = mv/v, IP = induced polarization

This news release has been reviewed by Michael Moore, Vice President, Exploration of Precipitate Gold Corporation, the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under NI 43-101 standards.

Rock and soil samples were bagged, sealed and delivered directly to Bureau Veritas ("BV") preparation facility in Maimon Dominican Republic where they were dried, crushed (or sieved in the case of soils; preparation code SS80) and pulped. Sample pulps were then delivered to BV facilities in Vancouver British Columbia Canada for analyses (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). Rock samples were crushed to with more than 70% passing 2mm mesh and split using a riffle splitter (code PRP70-250). An approximately 250-gram sub-sample split was pulverized to minus 200 mesh (74?m). A 15-gram sub-split from the resulting pulp was then subjected to aqua regia digestion and multi-element ICP-ES/MS analysis (code AQ201); samples with results with gold greater than 2 g/t were subjected to a gold (and selective silver) fire assay analysis and a gravimetric finish (30 g pulp; ICP-ES finish; code FA530-Au, Ag). All coarse rejects and pulps are currently stored at BV.

About the Juan de Herrera Project:

The Juan de Herrera Project is owned 100% by Precipitate Gold Corp. and comprised of approximately 12,706 hectares located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining's Romero gold-copper project within the Upper Cretaceous aged package of volcanic and sedimentary Tireo Gold Formation in San Juan Province of Dominican Republic. The project hosts intermediate sulphidation epithermal and VMS style exploration targets. Work to date, including extensive project wide geochemical and geophysical surveying and limited diamond drilling, has delineated and outlined multiple anomalous zones of gold and/or copper mineralization warranting additional exploration and drilling. Approximately 5.0 million gold equivalent ounces have been discovered and advanced in the Tireo Formation belt in the last decade, while vast areas of similarly prospective and proximal terrain, such as that situated within Precipitate's Juan de Herrera project, remain largely underexplored.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Pueblo Viejo Mining Camp and Tireo Gold Trend of the Dominican Republic. The Company has entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corp., whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest in the Company's Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$22M within 10 years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

