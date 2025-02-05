GABO Mining Ltd Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, February 5, 2025 - - GABO Mining Ltd. (formerly Medallion Resources Ltd). (TSX-V: GAB; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) ("GABO" or the "Company") announces that it has approved the grant of 1,800,000 stock options to directors, advisors and consultants which are exercisable into common shares of GABO at a price of $0.08 per common share in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, and subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options have a term of five years and will expire on February 3, 2030.

About GABO Mining (formerly Medallion Resources)

GABO is seeking opportunities in the resource sector within the Americas and has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost extraction of rare earth elements ("REE's") from monazite. REE's are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, robotics, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines, and strategic defense systems. GABO is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing, and the safe management of waste materials. GABO utilizes the Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision-making.

