Enova Mining Limited: Finds Major High-Grade Titanium at Coda North

Sydney, Australia - eNova Mining Ltd. (ASX:ENV) reports outstanding drill results at CODA North with multiple significant intercepts exceeding 15% TiO2, adding value to its Rare Earth mineralisation.- Titanium Co-mineralisation with Rare Earth Elements at CODA North: 10 standout TiO2 drillhole assays from the CODA North Project, revealed multiple high-grade titanium dioxide (TiO2) intercepts exceeding 15% TiO2 associated with Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation. These findings underscore the multicommodity potential of the project, positioning it as a promising resource zone for future exploration and development,- Total Drilling Completed in CODA North: A total of 3,101m drilled, uncovering extensive resource potential with multi-element mineralisation and establishing continuity,- Significant TiO2 Grade Intercepts Confirmed: Significant TiO2 Assays results from intercepts from RC and Diamond drillholes underscore a major value addition to Rare Earth potential. The highlights from the prominent high grade TiO2 intercept assays from 10 drillholes are as follows,54m @ 9.03 % TiO2 from surface (CDN-RC-0015) including 16m @ 16.1 % TiO2 from 37m48m @ 12.1 %TiO2 from surface (CDN-DD-0002) including 14m @ 19.2 % TiO2 from 21m37.4m @ 12.26 %TiO2 from surface (CDN-DD-0020) including 14m @ 17.7 % TiO2 from 14m49m @ 10.85 % TiO2 from surface (CDN-DD-0003) including 16m @ 15.4 %TiO2 from 11m35.6m @ 11.72 % TiO2 from 24m (CDN-DD-0007) including 13m @ 17.0 % TiO2 from 27m49.m @ 10.5 % TiO2 from surface (CDN-RC-0036) including 13m @ 15.7 % TiO2 from 15m32.m @ 12.08 % TiO2 from surface (CDN-RC-0027) including 11m @ 16.4 % TiO2 from 11m39m @ 12.27 % TiO2 from 18m (CDN-RC-0012) including 10m @ 18.0 % TiO2 from 22m40m @ 11.9 % TiO2 from 22m (CDN-RC-0030) including 9m @ 18.2 % TiO2 from 33m43m @ 10.44 % TiO2 from 5m (CDN-RC-0003) including 11m @ 14.7 % TiO2 from 28m- The TiO2 assays demonstrate titanium enrichment and its association with rare earth mineralisation within the Patos Formation across the CODA North tenements.Enova CEO Eric Vesel commented:"Significant Titanium Co-potential in the CODA North region". "Enova's team has discovered significant REE potential at our CODA North Project, which is our primary focus. These mineralised zones are also enriched with additional metals, such as titanium, scandium and niobium, which could become by-products for a future REE operation. Our team is progressively assessing the data and able to announce foremost multiple high-grade titanium dioxide intercepts exceeding 15% TiO2 at CODA North. This marks a significant milestone for Enova Mining, as these results underscore the project's strong multi-commodity potential and position it as a critical resource zone for future exploration and development. We are excited about the opportunities this presents, as we continue to advance our strategic growth initiatives. We commend our exploration team for their exceptional work and appreciate their remarkable achievement".Titanium Potential with Rare Earth Elements at CODA NorthThe CODA North tenements have demonstrated significant potential for near surface titanium mineralisation, with recent assay results revealing associations between TiO2 and rare earth elements (REEs) within the Patos Formation. This geochemical relationship suggests the possibility of co-extracting titanium alongside valuable REEs, enhancing the overall project. Such findings position CODA North as a promising prospect for the development of multi-resource extraction strategies, supporting Enova's mission to unlock high-value mineral opportunities in this region.Titanium Oxide Grade Distribution (10 drillholes evaluated so far)Figure 1* represents the histogram of TiO2% grades from samples from 10 drillholes presents the following insights:1. Dominant Peak: The most frequent (110 samples) grade range is around 7-8% TiO2, indicating a significant portion of the samples falls within this category.2. Secondary Spread: Additional grades between 12% and 16% TiO2 are observed where 49 samples are in the range of 14-16% TiO2.3. High-Grade Zones: About 104 samples show grades exceeding 15% TiO2, possibly highlighting the zones of enriched mineralisation.4. Data Distribution: The red marker on the boxplot suggests the average TiO2 grade 9.89%, and the overall distribution shows 13 samples above 20% TiO2.This histogram* in link below reflects a largely continuous and stable grade profile, indicative of promising resource potential with possible high-grade zones that require further investigation.Correlation between TiO2 and TREOConsistent Positive Trend: Exploration data highlights a sustained moderate positive correlation between TiO2 percentage and TREO (including Y2O3) concentrations. As TiO2 levels rise, rare earth oxide content tends to increase, reinforcing the potential for comineralisation.Focus on Lower Concentrations: There is moderate positive correlation of TiO2 grade and REE grades within the grade range of up to 4,000ppm TREO, which suggests focusing on to the grade range from 1,000-3,000 ppm for the co-potential of TiO2 related mineralisation.Enova's Skilled Team Drives Exploration ExcellenceEnova's exploration success is driven by its experienced Brazilian technical team and on-site management, who carefully prepare samples following industry-standard protocols to maintain data accuracy and integrity. The seamless cooperation between geologists, technicians, and field experts plays a vital role in discovering and advancing key mineral resources at CODA North.The team's unwavering commitment remains central to Enova's achievements, and the Board is confident that their expertise will continue to unlock resource opportunities, deliver meaningful outcomes, and support the Company's growth.Figure 7* is a map illustrating the completed drill hole collar locations at CODA North to date, including the holes with TiO2% so far evaluated and highlighted in this announcement. This map provides an overview of significant assay intercepts.Industrial Applications and Outlook of TitaniumTitanium is a highly versatile metal known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature stability, making it essential across a range of industries. It is widely used in aerospace and defence for aircraft components and military equipment, as well as in the automotive sector for lightweight and durable parts. Titanium's biocompatibility makes it ideal for medical implants and devices, while its corrosion resistance supports applications in chemical processing, marine environments, and desalination plants. Additionally, titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a critical pigment in paints, coatings, plastics, and cosmetics, enhancing whiteness, brightness, and UV resistance. With its diverse industrial applications, titanium continues to be a strategic and high-demand material globally.The Titanium Dioxide Market Size was valued at USD 20.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 34.78 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Strategic Potential of Enova's CODA REE Projects- Delineating a significant REE Project: Large, high-potential REE targets in CODA North and CODA Central are currently under active exploration.- Co-Mineralisation Potential: CODA Project has potential for co-mineralisation of Titanium, Niobium and Scandium which add significant value to the resource of the projects- Additional High-Grade REE and Lithium Targets: Four more prospective REE mineralised zones-CODA East, CODA XN, CODA XS, and CODA South await drilling, further expanding the project's resource potential. East Salinas, Carai, Santo Antonio Do Jacinto and Resplendor located in Minas Gerais' Lithium Valley are prospective lithium and REE regions and currently under field review.- By-products of Potential Economic Grade: CODA project contains potential economic grades of TiO2 by products. Other metals of potential economic interest would be scandium and niobium.- Experienced Leadership with Proven Success: Enova's board and management bring a strong track record in flagship project development and corporate growth.- Cost-Efficient Exploration with Significant Upside: The Company is executing cost efficient exploration with substantial upside potential, maximising shareholder value.- Strong Rare Earth Business Network: Enova's directors have interests in rare earth refining, technical separation expertise and rare earth supply chain networks in Malaysia and internationally. This provides opportunities for Enova to supply REE product, form alliances or take advantage of technology outside current supply chains dominated by China.- Brazilian Exploration Experience: Enova's local Brazilian team have extensive exploration and mining experience. The Company benefits from their local insights and understanding to effectively explore and develop REE and Lithium resources.Enova Drives Resource Growth and Strategic ExpansionEnova has advanced resource delineation at CODA North with a focused drilling campaign aimed at extensions to broaden the footprint and identification of high-grade REE zones by interpreting the recent assay data. In the next phase, the Company will undertake further resource definition drilling and aim to upgrade resources into higher-confidence classifications, enhancing project value and advancing development.Simultaneously, Enova is conducting comprehensive resource modelling and initiated metallurgical test work to optimise the recovery, resource and reserve estimation and refine future drilling strategies. These initiatives will underpin scoping studies and broader resource expansion opportunities, solidifying a foundation for sustained project growth.In tandem with CODA North, initial drilling at the CODA Central Project has extended our exploration reach and identified new potential REE and other co-mineralisation, while future campaigns across CODA East, XN, XS, and South are still pending and considered to be of significant resource upside for Enova.Additionally, Enova's exploration efforts in Brazil's Lithium Valley complement its growing portfolio, reflecting a diversified strategy that maximises asset value while appreciating the full potential of its extensive tenement base.Next Steps for the TiO2 potentialThe CODA tenements overlay the Patos geologic formation, with potential REE enriched clay hosted deposit. The CODA tenements overlay the Patos geologic formation, with potential REE enriched clay hosted deposit. The focus moving forward will be on advancing geological evaluations to better understand the bivariate and multivariate relationships among TiO2, REEs, Niobium, and other element within the mineralised zones. Additional exploration efforts will target the potential for TiO2 in other areas of the CODA project. Concurrently, metallurgical test work will be conducted to assess the feasibility of extracting TiO2 as a valuable byproduct, supporting broader resource development and optimization strategies.





