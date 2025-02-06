Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.: Spectacular Assay results from Tiros Central Block

Toronto, Canada - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce the first stage of results from the recent infill drilling campaign undertaken at the Company's Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements ("REE") Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Tiros" or "Project").HighlightsSignificant intervals from twelve holes (two with partial results) from the Tiros Central Project are presented below:- 6m at 19.5% TiO2 and 4,800ppm TREO from 39 metre down hole in FDTIR-37- 9m at 21.8% TiO2 and 7,700ppm TREO from 34 metre down hole in FDTIR-38- 7m at 24.5% TiO2 and 11,000ppm TREO from 39 metre down hole in FDTIR-39- 5m at 22.1% TiO2 and 10,000ppm TREO from 31 metre down hole in FDTIR-40- 40m at 11.2% TiO2 and 4,100ppm TREO from 9 metre down hole in FDTIR-41- 6m at 10.8% TiO2 and 8,900ppm TREO from 11 metre down hole in FDTIR-42- 2m at 19.3% TiO2 and 9,600ppm TREO from 51 metre down hole in FDTIR-43- 4m at 22.1% TiO2 and 9,100ppm TREO from 53 metre down hole in FDTIR-44- 4m at 21.3% TiO2 and 8,970ppm TREO from 8 metre down hole in FDTIR-45- 16m at 9.6% TiO2 and 3,500ppm TREO from 23 metre down hole in FDTIR-47- 20m at 11% TiO2 and 5,200ppm TREO from surface in FDTIR-48Further assays are expected progressively in the coming weeks of February 2025.These results are assays from an infill diamond drill program of 39 drill holes for 2,519 m for the Central Block at Tiros using cut-off grades of 1,000ppm for Total Rare Earth Oxides ("TREO") and 6% for Titanium Dioxide ("TiO2") (refer Appendix 1, 2, 3*). The high-grade zone is defined using a cut-off grade of 6,000ppm for TREO and/or 16% for TiO2.The table below summarises some of the intersections that identify a broad zone of highgrade mineralisation with typically 10% to 12% TiO2 and 4,000 to 5,000ppm TREO, and narrower intervals of very high-grade mineralisation of 19% to 22% TiO2 and 9,000 to 11,000ppm TREO.The high-grade zone was identified at eight of the ten holes with completed results. This valuable zone, usually with double the grade for TiO2 and TREO, as compared with the normal mineralized zone, will be an important target during scoping study mine optimisation studies.Mineralisation is hosted within a variable sequence of volcanic and epiclastic rocks that are highly weathered to depths of 60 metres.Commenting on the first batch of assay results from the Tiros Central Project, Resouro's CEO, Alistair Stephens, said:"These drill hole assays are exceptional on a global scale while remaining characteristic of Tiros mineralisation. Beyond the impressive tenor of mineralisation, the lateral continuity over widths of 30m to 50m further underscores the project's significance."Figure 1*, in link below, demonstrates the spatial distribution between the Tiros North (Northern block), Tiros Central (Central), Sao Gotardo and Campos Altos (Southern) targets. Mineral Resource Estimation is currently limited to the Tiros Central target.The Infill Drilling CampaignFollowing the release of the Company's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Tiros Project (refer ASX Announcement 18 July, 2024/TSXV 17 July, 2024), an infill drilling campaign was completed within the Central Block at Tiros.The infill drilling program consisted of 39 diamond drill holes for 2,519 m. This program generated 2,286 samples. The initial six holes aimed at zones with wide space drilling, over the plateaus with overburden. The remaining holes targeted valleys in the northern part of the Tiros Central target, where low overburden thickness would be optimal for the commencement of a mining operation.Figure 2* (in link below), outlines the two phases of drilling, categorized by type. The first phase supported the mineral resource estimation while the second phase focused on infill drilling and a more detailed investigation of high-grade zones with shallow overburden - areas the Company is considering for its initial mining operations.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JNVOL923





About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.:



Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.





