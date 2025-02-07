Rio Grande Resources Receives Final Approval from CSE and Announces Listing Date

Rio Grande Resources Ltd. (CSE:RGR) ("Rio Grande" or "RIO" the "Company"), an emerging North American gold and silver exploration company is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading at market open today, Friday, February 7, 2025, under the trading symbol "RGR".

The directors and officers of Rio Grande are:

Jason Barnard - CEO & Director

Ray Strafehl - President & Director

Richard Silas - Non-Executive Chairman & Director

Curtis Bouwman - Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Pladson - Corporate Secretary

Jason Barnard, Chief Executive Officer of Rio Grande, comments: "Today marks an exciting new chapter for Rio Grande Resources and our valued shareholders as we begin trading on the CSE under the symbol 'RGR'. This listing is a significant milestone, enabling us to dedicate a focused team and resources to our exceptional gold and silver assets in New Mexico. The high-grade gold and silver samples, including assays of 41.5 g/t gold and 4,610 g/t silver, are testament to the incredible resources we hold. As we leverage advanced techniques, we will systematically explore and develop the mineable ore and unlock the value for our shareholders within this highly prospective region and work towards the discovery of large-scale precious metal deposits .

"The recent surge in gold and silver prices is creating a very positive backdrop for companies like Rio Grande Resources. Investors are increasingly turning to precious metals as a safe haven and a hedge against inflation. This is driving up demand and further confirming the underlying strength of the metals we are focusing on. The current market conditions are creating an extraordinary opportunity for our company ," concluded Barnard.

About the Winston Group of Gold and Silver Properties

Rio Grande Resources controls a 100% interest in the Winston Group of Properties, consisting of one-hundred-forty-seven (147) unpatented lode mining claims and two (2) patented mining claims in Sierra County and Catron County, New Mexico. The Properties cover 1,229 hectares (3,037 acres) in the Black Range/Chloride Mining District of central New Mexico and are comprised of three historic past producing gold and silver mines: Ivanhoe, Emporia and Little Granite.

Figure 1. Winston Project (yellow ellipse) regional location map, showing the north end of Chloride District. Porphyry Copper Deposit (PCD) in blue circles; Base-Metal CRD Districts in purple rectangles; Epithermal Precious Metals in red rectangles

Table 1 shows the descriptions and Gold/Silver values for Ore Characterization Samples collected by the QP. Exceptional results from property-wide confirmatory sampling completed in 2021 included many high-grade samples including 41.5 g/t Gold and 4,610 g/t Silver on newly staked claims. Additional samples from these three mines returned peak values of 66.5 g/t gold and 2,940 g/t silver from Little Granite, 26.8 g/t gold and 1,670 g/t silver from Ivanhoe, and 46.1 g/t gold and 517 g/t silver from Emporia.

Table 1. Ore Characterization samples collected from historic mine dumps, none omitted

Sample# Comment Mine G/T

GOLD G/T

SILVER 1670958 Sugary white quartz w patches of black sulphides Emporia 46.10 366.0 1670959 amethyst vein and breccia w minor oxides Emporia 0.02 1.0 1670960 banded vein w some red zones and minor ginguro Emporia 44.90 517.0 1670957 banded comb quartz w calcite, oxides, dark gray zones Ivanhoe 0.38 563.0 1670976 sugary quartz/adularia/calcite banded vein w black sulphide bands, up to 20% locally Ivanhoe 4.82 1,670.0 1670977 layered comb amethyst w oxides and replacement textures Ivanhoe 0.02 3.8 1670978 massive dark gray quartz w red oxide zone, some copper oxide Ivanhoe 2.91 628.0 1670979 calcite breccia w chalcopyrite, included banded vein clast Ivanhoe 0.47 383.0 1670980 layered chalcedony w black sulphide, Ivanhoe 26.80 940.0 1670981 qtz/adularia vein w green mustard oxide Ivanhoe 1.30 849.0 1670962 comb amethyst/sugary quartz w red- L Granite 3.33 218.0 1670963 coarse comb quartz w calcite and bright green crystalline oxide L Granite 7.97 189.0 1670964 dark grey mucky quartz vein phase, red-orange oxides with trace copper oxide L Granite 6.43 525.0 1670990 comb quartz with red and black sulphide layers, rare variety on this dump L Granite 0.41 690.0 1670992 Quartz with red-oxide fluff L Granite 0.10 7.6 1670993 Qtz/adularia vein phase w minor orange oxides L Granite 2.15 163.0 1670994 white banded coarse comb vein, dump background L Granite 7.00 337.0 1670995 select high grade vein grab at LG haul tower L Granite 66.50 2,940.0

Current and Future Exploration Plans

Rio Grande expects it will initiate a modern exploration program at its New Mexico properties, focusing on the previously high-grade sampled areas on the Winston Property. The program will employ advanced geophysical techniques, including high-resolution LiDAR and satellite imagery to build a detailed 3D digital model for accurate drill targeting. The exploration will involve geological mapping, sampling, and structural analysis, including a project wide ground magnetics to delineate mineralization. The initial phase will concentrate on field work in 2025, and data will be compiled to identify mineralized zones and de-risk future drill targets.

Following the initial exploration program, Rio Grande anticipates commencing a 20-hole, 3,000-foot diamond drilling program. This program aims to test depth and strike extensions of known mineralization, with the results guiding future exploration and drilling.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Feinstein, PhD, CPG, who is a Qualified Person as identified by Canadian National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation S-K 1300 rules for resource deposit disclosure.

About Rio Grande Resources

Rio Grande Resources (CSE:RGR) is a burgeoning mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the high-grade gold and silver potential within its 3,000-acre drill-ready property in the Black Range of Sierra County, New Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the Winston project group, which includes the 2 patented historic Ivanhoe & Emporia Claims, and Little Granite mines, all known for their past production of high-grade precious metals. Rio Grande Resources is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in mineral exploration and development, who are targeting large-scale precious metal discoveries within the property's well-documented low-sulfidation epithermal setting. To view the company fact sheet and corporate presentation please visit our website at www.riogranderesources.ca

