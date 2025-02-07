G.E.T.T. Gold Announces Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Brossard (Quebec), February 7, 2025 - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("GETT" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: GETT), announces that the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") has issued a failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") under National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, prohibiting the trading by any person of any securities of the Corporation in Canada, including trades in the Corporation's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

As a result of the FFCTO, trading in the Corporation's securities on the Exchange has also been suspended effective as of February 3, 2025. Reinstatement to trading will occur only when the FFCTO is revoked, and the Exchange has concluded its reinstatement review to ensure the Corporation has satisfactorily complied with Exchange requirements.

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the delay in filing the Corporation's audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024, its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024, and related filings (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Required Annual Filings were required to be made no later than January 28, 2025.

The Corporation is not in a position to confirm at this time if and when the Required Annual Filings will be completed. The FFCTO will remain in place until such time as the Required Annual Filings, along with any additional filings which may be required at such time, are filed and the AMF subsequently revokes the FFCTO.

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

• Increasing the value of mining assets through the implementation of its technology; and

• The acquisition and development of precious metal deposits with the objective of producing revenue from such assets.

