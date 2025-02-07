Rio Tinto US Borax donates $600,000 to support communities impacted by Los Angeles Wildfires

Rio Tinto's U.S. Borax has donated $600,000 to three organisations to support relief efforts for communities directly impacted by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles region.

The Kern County Fire Department, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will each receive a donation of $200,000. The funds will help support immediate disaster response services, including providing emergency food and supplies, as well as helping with long-term recovery efforts such as essential fire equipment replenishment and rebuilding communities affected by the fires.

U.S. Borax Chief Operations Officer James Low said: "Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by these devastating fires. Our local communities in Los Angeles and Kern County have supported us throughout our 150-year history in California. This donation is our way to support them in return. Our local Firefighters and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are doing incredible work in response to the fires, and we are honoured to support their efforts."

Kern County Fire Department Chief, Aaron Duncan said: "The demands on our firefighters-both physically and mentally-are greater than ever. At the Kern County Fire Department, the health and well-being of our team is our highest priority. This generous donation will play a vital role in supporting our efforts to ensure our firefighters have the resources they need to stay strong, both on and off the job. We are extremely grateful for this support, which helps us better care for those who dedicate their lives to protecting our community."

Rio Tinto U.S. Borax continues to monitor the situation and evaluate the needs of the communities, as well as our employees and contractors.

