Besra Gold Inc. Announces Board Changes

Melbourne, February 14, 2025 - As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") advises that in accordance with the requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission and in compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Recommendation 2.5, Mr. Dato' Lim Khong Soon has today agreed to step aside as Chair of Besra.

Pending the intended appointment of an experienced and independent mining executive to the role of Non-Executive Chair, Mr. Jon Morda has today been appointed (on an interim basis) by the Board as the Company's Non-Executive Chair.

Following this change, the Board of Besra comprises Jon Morda (Non-Executive Chair), Chang Loong Lee (Executive Director) Dato' Lim Khong Soon (Non-Executive Director) and Michael Higginson (Non-Executive Director).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240933