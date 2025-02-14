Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q4 and Full Year Financial Results After Market Close on Feb 19 and Host a Conference Call for Investors on Feb 20

Toronto, February 14, 2025 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 20 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast, use the link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-631-436-236

Audience Phone Number:

Local - Toronto (+1) 289 514 5005

Toll Free - North America (+1) 800 206 4400

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and at www.sedar.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ramp-up of the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and, the phased development of the tier-one Platreef palladium-nickel-platinum-rhodium-copper-gold project in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring across its highly prospective, 60-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over 5 times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex. Ivanhoe is exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries, as well as expanding and further defining its high-grade Makoko, Kiala, and Kitoko copper discoveries as the company's next major development projects.