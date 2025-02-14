Zonte Metals Announces the Commencement of a Gravity Survey Over the Nine Mile Target, on its Cross Hills Copper Project.

Dartmouth, February 14, 2025 - Zonte Metals Inc. (TSXV:ZON)(XOTC:EREPF) ("Zonte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a gravity survey over the Nine Mile target.

The Nine Mile target was identified from an airborne magnetic survey conducted in 2019. The magnetic anomaly is the largest within the project and sits in a structurally attractive zone. Previously completed exploration work over the target identified copper-in-rocks and areas with copper-in-soil anomalies. Depending on field conditions, the company will complete a supplementary gravity survey over the southern portion of the Big K anomaly. The Big K anomaly was extended southward in 2024 based on results of an additional soil geochemical survey program.

A map illustrating the Nine Mile target and other targets on the Cross Hills Copper Project is inserted below.

Additional information on the project can be found at the following link https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Donald Blake, PGeo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release. Mr. Blake is a non-independent consultant to Zonte Metals.



Click Image To View Full SizeFigure 1. Targets outlined on ground and airborne magnetic data.

About Zonte

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior explorer focused on gold and copper. The Company owns 100% of the MJ project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills Copper project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia, the company has a 25% carried interest in Project X where historic drilling intersected significant gold mineralization and the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, as well as statements regarding financial and business prospects and the Corporation's future plans, objectives or economic performance and financial outlooks. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable but actual results may be affected by a variety of variables and may be materially different from the results or events predicted in the forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements readers should consider the risk factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Terry Christopher

CEO and President

902-405-3520

info@zontemetals.com

www.zontemetals.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.