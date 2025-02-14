Minsud Files Technical Report for the Chita Valley Project

TSX-V: MSR

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated January 17, 2025, that it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the Chita Valley Project in the San Juan Province, Argentina. The technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Chita Valley Project" and dated January 17, 2025 has been prepared for the Company by representatives of Mining Plus Peru S.A.C. and Cube Consulting Pty Ltd, each of whom is a "qualified person" in accordance with NI 43-101. The technical report can be found on the Company's website at https://minsud.com/ as well as under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo-Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "MSR", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "MDSQF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE:

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that economic viability of mineral resources has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimate described in the technical report may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated mineral resources will lead to economically mineable mineral reserves.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

