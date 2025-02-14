ESGold Closes C$1.1 Million in Strategic Funding Through Warrant Exercises and Concurrent Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, February 14, 2025 - ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has raised C$1.1 million through a combination of a flow-through private placement and warrant exercises, demonstrating strong shareholder support and continued confidence in ESGold's development and exploration strategy.

The Company is proceeding with a private placement of 1,000,000 Quebec Critical Mineral flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") at C$0.30 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of C$300,000 (the "Offering").

This Offering is being placed with one investor, Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2025 Enhanced Flow-Through LP. The Company will pay finder's fees of C$18,000 to eligible finders in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close in five days (5) on or about February 21, 2025, subject to various closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the recently announced ANT Geological Survey with Caur Technologies and other related exploration initiatives at the Company's Montauban Property in Quebec.

Warrant Exercises Generate C$802,851 in Additional Funding

In addition to the Offering, ESGold is pleased to announce that following the December 19, 2024, exercise of the warrant acceleration clause related to the September 2024 Private Placement, a total of 5,352,346 warrants were exercised, generating additional proceeds of C$802,851.90.

"The strong response to our warrant acceleration from existing shareholders, combined with the strategic flow-through funding, reflects a high level of confidence in ESGold's path forward," said Brad Kitchen, President of ESGold. "This combined funding of over C$1.1 million will support our continued advancement toward production and exploration success at Montauban."

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Gauthier, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with exploration potential.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-673-1231 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban pilot processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

